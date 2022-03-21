BELOIT—After putting together a terrific 24-4 season in 2021, complete with a Midwest Conference North Division championship, Beloit College paid a little for that success last week.
In organizing games for the annual RussMatt Invitational in Florida, the schedule-makers lumped the Buccaneers in with the field of elite teams.
Head coach Dave DeGeorge wasn’t complaining, but he knew his team was in for a challenging week playing the likes of UW-La Crosse, Simpson and Oswego State.
“They really want competitive games and we were put with really good teams,” said DeGeorge. “I don’t know if we’ve ever played a better team than Oswego State in all the years I’ve been at Beloit. Their No. 2 hitter was not a D-III player. The pitcher from Simpson is the best we’ve ever faced. La Crosse had a damn fine team. Washington & Jefferson was 37-3 last year and we faced their All-American ace.
“Seeing our schedule I thought if we could come out of there 5-5 we would have had a fantastic week.”
The Bucs went 4-6, but the coach said the experience was tremendous.
“Getting a win against Spalding and Washington & Jefferson and beating an All-American says something about our team,” he said. “To play as well as we did against Oswego and La Crosse, the reality is if we could take literally one offensive play away from them and give us two key hits, we win both games. Of course anyone can play that game. But it tells you we were in good, competitive games.”
The Bucs are scheduled to host Edgewood College at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium at 3 p.m. Wednesday, although the weather forecast puts that in jeopardy. On the weekend Beloit travels to play three games against MWC South powerGrinnell College.
Matt O’Leary led Beloit with a .364 average in Florida, collecting 12 hits in 33 at-bats. He hit five doubles, a triple and a home run, knocking in six runs. James Wicker is also off to a hot start, hitting .361 (13-36) with three doubles and four RBIs.
“The only hitter we had who was really good from start to finish was Wicker,” DeGeorge said. “O’Leary ended up outhitting him, but he had seven hits in one day. Most people struggled. When guys get off to a good start down there it can carry the whole week. When they get off to a bad start down there, it can last.”
After scoring eight runs in their opener, the Bucs played Simpson and managed only one run in losing a twinbill.
“Their guy was unbelievable,” he said. “If heasn’t throwing 90 mph, he was within a mile or two. He had a great breaking ball and changeup. He overmatched us, but at least we got a run. The guy they threw in the second game wasn’t as fast and didn’t have quite as good command and we didn’t score anything off him. I think after that our guys were a little bit shellshocked.”
The Bucs ended up batting .254 as a team in Florida, scoring 61 runs. DeGeorge isn’t too worried. He has way too many solid hitters back, including senior outfielder Matt Crandall, senior shortstop Garrison Ferone and junior outfielder Brett Kiger.
Beloit’s pitching staff as a group didn’t have a great week statistically, posting a 5.63 earned run average, but DeGeorge expects it to be solid.
Freshman left-hander Aiden Phipps (1-0), was outstanding. He allowed 10 hits in 11 innings, walking two and striking out 10. He posted a 0.82 ERA.
“He was terrific,” the coach said.
The Bucs have all their starting pitchers returning from last season’s team, including two who had season-ending injuries, seniors Jacob Sligar and AJ Parnell. Both should be key performers this spring. Hononegah grad Tommy Murray also returns with even better command than a year ago.
“We have so many good arms that it makes it sort of a mess trying to figure out how to get everyone innings in Florida,” DeGeorge said. “We went in thinking in the first five games we’re just going to split up our top 10 pitchers and see what they would do. That may have hurt us in a couple of situations, but they’re all good and they’re all going to help us.”
DeGeorge didn’t even have one pitcher in Florida he says he’s likely to be counting on. Beloit Memorial grad Drew Freitag, who also plays first base, turned an ankle before the trip and ended up only batting twice. He hasn’t pitched off a mound in a few weeks.