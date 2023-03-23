Roscoe native Rose Cassioppi said it seemed to her that people were convinced she was heading to the University of Iowa to wrestle long before she actually made the decision herself.
“Everyone was always saying Rose is definitely going to go to Iowa and I would always say that I am going to explore my options,” she said in a telephone interview from Colorado Springs, Colo. “I guess they turned out to be right.”
The former Hononegah High School state champion said she did consider Southern Oregon University, but officially committed to the Hawkeyes’ inaugural women’s wrestling team on Monday.
“It’s a great school, it’s close to home and I connected with all the girls on the team,” she said. “I think they’re going to have a great program. Making the decision was stressful because you really are deciding your future. But I definitely am making the right decision and I feel good about it.”
It’s been two years since Iowa first announced it would become the first Division I Power Five Conference school to field a women’s wrestling team. There are seven NCAA D-1 schools offering women’s wrestling as a collegiate sport while overall there are 124 women’s programs.
Cassioppi was one of the first 15 to join the Hawkeyes.
“I think there will be a lot more,” she said. “They’ll keep recruiting and they’ll have a pretty big team when they’re done.”
The fourth-ranked 164-pound woman wrestler in the nation, Rose was always expected to follow her older brother Tony’s footsteps to Iowa. A former Hononegah state champion, Tony Cassioppi placed third at the Big Ten Championships and fourth at the recent NCAA championships. The heavyweight as another year of eligibility there.
“It’s going to be fun wrestling for a year with Tony,” Rose said.
Being away from home won’t be anything new.
After winning a state title in the first all-girls IHSA state tournament in 2022, she elected to spend what would have been her senior year at Hononegah instead training in Colorado Springs with the Elite Accelerator Program at the Olympic Training Center.
“I miss my family and some of the other wrestlers back home, but this is definitely the best decision I could have made,” she said. “I love it here. The environment is great. Everyone wants to be here and work hard. I have great partners and coaches. I’m in an awesome program where I feel I am getting stronger and better every day.”
She already has all sorts of impressive credentials, including being a three-time Fargo All-American.
Rose is looking forward to having her younger sister Angelina visit her next week. The Hononegah sophomore recently won her second straight IHSA state wrestling title.
“She is on spring break this weekend and then hang out next week when she is on spring break,” Rose said. “I plan on getting her in the wrestling room and maybe I can beat up on her a little.”