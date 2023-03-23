BDN_230324_Rose Cassioppi
Rose Cassioppi will be among the first Hawkeyes women wrestlers.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

Roscoe native Rose Cassioppi said it seemed to her that people were convinced she was heading to the University of Iowa to wrestle long before she actually made the decision herself.

“Everyone was always saying Rose is definitely going to go to Iowa and I would always say that I am going to explore my options,” she said in a telephone interview from Colorado Springs, Colo. “I guess they turned out to be right.”

