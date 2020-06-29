When she signed up to be a contestant on the second season of “Holey Moley—The Sequel,” Chelsea Kinard figured they might ramp up the intensity for the season season of the extreme miniature golf show on ABC-TV.
But putting a golf ball in a firesuit moments after being engulfed in flame? That’s full-on stunt-woman stuff.
The Houston, Texas resident is better known in the Stateline as Chelsea Bach, the Hononegah High School graduate who finished fourth in the 2004 IHSA State Tournament and went on to golf in college and as a pro. Both her parents, Al and Cheryl Bach, vacationed in California in March so they could watch their daughter tape her segments for the TV show.
Chelsea not only survived the firesuit, she won both her rounds and advanced to the winner-take-all $250,000 finals.
That’s already been completed, but everyone involved is sworn to secrecy.
“I know my mom is struggling with that,” Chelsea said. “I’ve had all sorts of people contact me to congratulate me, but they’ve been real good about not wanting me to divulge what happened next. I think they’ve created enough excitement that everyone just wants to see for themselves now it plays out. I really appreciate all the support. It’s been over the top.”
As a collegiate and competing professionally, Kinard has faced all sorts of pressure-packed moments on golf courses.
“As far as my golf career goes, I’ve faced pressure situations, and both putts I made weren’t easy putts,” she said. “I definitely think in that respect, my experience was an advantage.”
“But the pre-putt stunts are what make this show so different—and agonizing for the competitors.
Chelsea, whose first hole was the unabashedly-named Uranus, had to make her way across a pool of ice cold water by hopping onto “planets.”
“My plan was just going to run across, but that didn’t work on the first, so I changed strategy,” Chelsea said. “After that it was just finding all fours and hanging onto each planet. I’m just glad I stayed dry. During the day we got to practice putting on the holes, but we didn’t get to practice on the obstacles.”
Announcer/comedian Rob Riggle predicted doom after she nearly fell off the first “planet,” but was impressed when she stealthily maneuvered across without getting wet. As for the hole, she nearly aced it and won easily.
Advancing to the next hole, she had to race past a row of port-a-potties before the doors began opening and depositing her in a cold pool.
“It was just getting a good start when the light went green and not hesitating,” she said. “I almost got clipped by the last one, but made it without the stroke penalty.”
So did her competitor, however. His initial putt, though, wasn’t nearly as good as hers and gave her a chance for victory.
“The putt wasn’t as easy as it looked on television,” she said. “It was downward and if you missed you risked rolling into the water.”
She buried it, earning another day and a cartoon character who conversed with the show’s producer, NBA star Stephen Curry, in the post show credits. It admittedly looked nothing like her.
Maybe they can fix that for the finals, which she isn’t sure when will air.
“I’m sure they will give me the exact date eventually and I can get it out there for everybody to watch,” she said. “I assume it won’t be until later in August.”
Don’t even try to get her to slip up and provide a spoiler.