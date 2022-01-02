SOUTH BELOIT—The 2021 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament had the largest field ever and record-setting performances plus one feature that has become a staple of the annual event at Viking Lanes.
Janesville native Andrea Brose was a champion … again.
For the fourth straight year, third consecutive in the Women’s Division, Brose came away in first place. This time it took a clutch performance in the finals to hold off Amanda Drye. Brose outscored Drye 1,082-1,054 in the finals and won with a 4,431 total (221.55 average). Drye was at 4,389, averaging 219.45.
How close were they? Brose started the finals outscoring Drye 246-227. She bested her in the second game, too, at 239-232. Drye took the third game, but only 184-180 and they both rolled 205 in game 4. Brose closed with a 212 and Drye a 206.
Third-place Courtney Birch (1,065, 4,252) and fourth-place Jenny Wonders (999, 4,226) had bigger games with Birch rolling a 253 and Wonders a 257, but they lacked the leaders’ consistency.
Ryan Zagar of Racine rode a record-breaking 5-game block of 1,374 to victory in the Scratch Open Division, with a 4,915 total. He rolled games of 248, 279, 290, 268 and 289 and finished with a stunning 245.75 average.
He needed to stay hot because Cameron Tyler had finished off a 1,342 series moments before. Runnerup Tyler, third a year ago, finished at 4,866 and in the finals had games of 299, 300, 238, 247 and 258.
Third went to Duncan Brose (4,822), followed by Joe Ullrich (4,774) and Blaine Allred (4,773). Ullrich rolled a pair of 300s in qualifying and Allred had one in his 19th game.
The Handicap Division was won by Haley Punzel, who bowled at a 203 clip—29 pins over her average to finish with a tournament record 4,980 total. She closed out with a 222 game. That gave her a 52-pin victory over Kevin Kline (4,928). Logan Holmes (4,890) was third, followed by Donovan Merritt (4,862) and Patrick Whalen (4,847).
For the Seniors, 2019 champion Rick Reynolds returned to the winner’s circle with a 4,543 total, bowling 1,132 in the finals. Ken Pollard was runnerup at 4,496, followed by Todd Kjel (4,4447), who as owner of Culver’s of Belvidere is the major sponsor of the event. Lyle Schober (4,4445)) was fourth and Dean Sanda (4,435) fifth.
The tourney drew a whopping 189 bowlers.
• Results follow:
Top 10 results by division:
Final score, Total
HANDICAP: 1, Haley Punzel, 1,191, 4,980; 2, Kevin Kline, 1,201, 4,928; 3, Logan Holmes, 1,228, 4,890; 4, Donovan Merritt, 1,250, 4,862 ; 5, Patrick Whalen, 1,146 4,847; 6, Casey Muth, 1,225, 4,828; 7, Austin Andrews, 1,214, 4,807; 8, Brad Lounsbury, 1,206, 4,790; 9, Nick Schreiber, 1,179, 4,790; 10, Ronald Blum, 1,186, 4,777.
SCRATCH: 1, Ryan Zagar, 1,374, 4,915; 2, Cameron Tyler, 1,342, 4,866; 3, Duncan Brose, 1,137, 4,822; 4, Joe Ullrich, 1,167, 4,774; 5, Blaine Allred, 1,266, 4,773; 6, Dan Lemiesz, 1,230, 4,743; 7, Brandon Mooney, 1,162, 4,664; 8, Gabe Staude, 1,275, 4,6188; 9, Alex Edwards, 1,133, 4,599; 10, Derek Guerra, 1,199, 4,577.
SENIOR: 1, Rick Reynolds, 1,132, 4,543; 2, Ken Pollard, 1,091, 4,496; 3, Todd Kjell, 1.134. 4,447; 4, Lyle Schober, 1,122, 4,445; 5, Dean Sanda, 1,137, 4,435 ; 6, Rick Lewin, 1,086, 4,367; 7, Scott Angileri, 982, 4,324; 8, Dennis Muth, 1,071, 4,289; 9, Craig Keith, 992, 4,246.
WOMEN: 1, Andrea Brose, 1,082, 4,431; 2, Amanda Drye, 1,054, 4,389; 3, Courtney Birch, 1,065, 4,252; 4, Jenny Wonders, 999, 4,226.