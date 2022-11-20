CHICAGO, Ill.—Hononegah graduate turned Mixed Martial Arts star Corey Anderson nearly pulled off a $1 million victory back in April when he had Vadim Nemkov nearly vanquished before an inadvertent head-butt caused the referee to rule the bout a no-contest.
Friday night, Nemkov turned the tables on the Rockton native in a rematch in Bellator 288 at Wintrust Arena.
The match went the distance, five rounds, with Nemkov declared the winner by unanimous decision, 49-47, 49-46, 49-46.
Unlike the first fight, Nemkov was able to avoid Anderson’s takedowns and ground-and-pound style while effectively landing kicks to his calves.
Nemkov not only retained the Bellator Light Heavyweight championship belt, he also claimed the $1 million prize for winning the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. He hiked his record to 16-2 while Andersons slipped to 16-6, suffering his first loss in Bellator bouts after three wins.
Scott Leber of WTVO in Rockford interviewed Anderson after the fight and he confirmed that Nemkov’s kicks had taken a toll.
“My leg got compromised early with the calf kicks and it really made it hard to step into anything,” Anderson said. “I stayed tough and kept fighting to the end bell. …I’m not going to say I fell, but I fell short. It is what it is.”
Anderson said after taking Nemkov down in each round of the first meeting, his opponent came better prepared this time..
“He didn’t commit as much on his jab and that allowed me to get inside,” the fighter said. “This time he was taking small steps and extending his shoulder. He was staying really stretched out which was really smart on his part.”
Anderson said he also will also try to adapt his strategy to learn how he can ward off or stay out of range of the kicks better than he did. He is definitely not ready to retire.
“As long as I don’t have any health issues I’m going to continue to fight,” he said. “(But) the moment I end up in the hospital and it’s serious, I’m done. I have five more fights on this new contract and hopefully before I get to the end I get that belt.”
On the undercard, another Hononegah graduate suffered a loss. Rob Fenicle, a 2010 grad, lost by TKO midway through the second round against Laird Anderson.