CHICAGO, Ill.—Hononegah graduate turned Mixed Martial Arts star Corey Anderson nearly pulled off a $1 million victory back in April when he had Vadim Nemkov nearly vanquished before an inadvertent head-butt caused the referee to rule the bout a no-contest.

Friday night, Nemkov turned the tables on the Rockton native in a rematch in Bellator 288 at Wintrust Arena.

