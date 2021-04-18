Corey Anderson took a step toward the $1 million prize in the Bellator light heavyweight Grand Prix as he scored a third-round TKO victory over Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., Friday night.
Anderson’s victory sets up a semifinal, presumably in July, between the Rockton native and former champion Ryan Bader.
Yagshimuradov (18-6-1 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) held his own in the first round, landing a spinning wheel kick on Anderson’s neck late in the round.
Anderson, however, began to take charge in the second round. He was successful on a takedown with about a minute left and landed a flurry of punches and elbows.
Anderson (15-5 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) continued the onslaught in the third round and after a few quick unsuccessful takedown tries, he secured one still in the first minute. After absorbing vicious ground-and-pound, the referee signaled a TKO with 2:15 remaining.
Anderson is well acquainted with his next opponent.
“I love the matchup,” Anderson said during his post-fight news conference. “I love the matchup with any 205er in the world because I know how good I am. I’m just gonna show the rest of the world that. Me and Bader, we have history training together.
“He’s gotten better; I’ve gotten better. It’s not like he’s gonna go in there and take me down like he does all these other guys, because he knows. We know he’s not gonna go out there and out-strike me. He knows it’s gonna be a war.”