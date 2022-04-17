Call it a bad break or bad luck, but an accidental head butt cost Rockton native Corey Anderson the chance to win $1 million Friday night.
Anderson, a Hononegah High School graduate, was winning the Bellator 277 MMA light heavyweight championship bout—and a $1 million bonus in the grand prix final—but the fight was stopped seconds from the conclusion of the third round at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.
Anderson (16-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) had dominated on the ground against 205-pound defending champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), but they inadvertently cracked heads and a deep cut opened up above Nemkov’s left eye.
Referee Frank Trigg stopped the fight with three seconds left in the round and a doctor ruled the cut was too deep for it to continue. The scheduled five-round fight was ruled a no contest because it hadn’t made it to the fourth round. That canceled the extra $1 million Anderson could have won in addition to his $250,000 purse for the fight.
In the press conference afterward, Anderson said, “It’s very upsetting, especially because I broke him, you know? You can’t say I wasn’t winning the fight and the clash (of heads) happened. It is what it is. I went out there and did exactly what I was supposed to do, like I said I was going to do. I said I was going to go out there and dominate.”
Anderson said he alerted the referee to the head-butt and it may have cost him the title.
“There’s a good sport in me,” Anderson said during the conference. “I saved him myself, you know? I felt the heads hit and the ref was like, ‘Keep going, keep going.’ And I said, ‘I head-butted him.’ And that’s why they stopped it. So if I wouldn’t have said nothing, that three seconds would’ve been over and I would’ve been the champ.”
The fighters will likely have a rematch and the $1 million bonus for winning the light heavyweight grand prix will still be in play. When that fight happens is debatable since Nemkov will definitely need a lengthy period of time to heal.