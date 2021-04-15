When Corey Anderson was a little kid he remembers his father would have friends over to watch boxing on television.
“I used to peek around the corner to watch the fights,” he said.
That sneaky youngster grew up to be a 6-foot-3, 205-pound fighter in the Bellator universe of Mixed Martial Arts. Friday night inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, he will fight Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov of Ukraine. The bout is a quarterfinal in a Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix in which the winner will take home $1 million.
The 31-year-old Rockton native who wrestled for Hononegah High School, Lincoln College, Newberry College and UW-Whitewater now has two children of his own. But CJ (2) and Nina (born March 3 of this year) are way too young to watch dad’s fight on Showtime.
“By the time they’re old enough to know what’s going on, I’ll be retired,” Anderson said in a telephone interview from his hotel in Connecticut.
Anderson, who trains in Robbinsville, N.J., said his wife, Jennifer Anderson, is his biggest fan. A former fighter herself, she has been invaluable helping him train.
“My wife being an ex-fighter is probably one of the best things for my career,” he said. “This week instead of having to hire a meal-prep company, she prepares all my meals and s
he knows exactly what I need. She is there when I’m training and when I’m sparring. Sometimes I’ll come home thinking I did bad and she’ll whip out her phone and show me what she filmed and tell me I did exactly what I was supposed to do. When I doubt myself she’s always there to support me. And when I do bad, she lets me know about it.”
Winner of five of his past six fights, four by knockout, Anderson is 14-5 overall as a pro. His previous fight was a second round TKO of Melvin Manhoef in his Bellator debut on Nov. 5, 2020.
That fight, like this one, will be in a basically empty arena due to COVID-19. That doesn’t bother Anderson a bit.
“I get paid whether there are fans there or not,” he said. “I have one job to do and my mindset doesn’t change. It’s actually easier with no fans because I can hear my coaches.”
Anderson, whose nickname “Overtime” refers to his tremendous work ethic, often refers to mindset as his greatest advantage.
“You can go against someone really strong, but your mind-set is stronger than his, there’s nobody who can stop you,” he said.
He has his opponent, who he calls “Yags,” well-scouted.
“I have always studied my opponents back to my wrestling days,” he said. “That’s a big part of it. You can’t take a test unless you study for it. You have to know what they are good at. You have to prepare and know what they’re going to do. If you don’t study, you’re not prepared. Granted I train to beat everybody any time and I’m always ready if I get a short-notice fight. But if I have the time to study an opponent, I’m going to find out his weaknesses and how I can capitalize on them.
“He is a short guy, but explosive. If you’re stationary, he can be dangerous. But as long as I keep moving and do what I do, he’s tameable, like everybody.”
So if “Yags” were to study Anderson, what would he find?
“I’m always going to be the same kind of fighter, gritty, in-your-face,” he said. “I always want to push the pace. I just have to be smarter and not take any dumb risks. I am not going out there trying to do one thing. If you do that, like try to land a big uppercut or a knee you can get hit by a bunch of punches and then you leave yourself open for a takedown.
“If you’re a good Mixed Martial Artist you can do it all.”
Anderson said he loves the current tournament format.
“It’s like wrestling,” he said. “You get on the bus Saturday morning and the first thing you do when you get to the school is go find the brackets and see who you go against first and who you stand to face after that. I love that. There are no guessing games. In the past, they’d ask me what was next for me and I’d have to say, go ask Bellator. I have no idea. After this fight, I can say, go look at the bracket. It’s already posted, when and where.”
Anderson likes his chances.
“There’s lot of people who like to look past me because of the losses I’ve had, but I’ve never really been beaten up in a fight,” he said. “I’ve been beaten because I made mistakes and now I feel like I’m at the point in my career where here is no room for any more mistakes. I’m just ready to go out there and show it all.”
Well, it is on Showtime, after all.