ROCKTON—Tyson Williams says the first time he picked up a bowling ball he was probably 3 years old.
Now a “veteran bowler” of 13, the Rockton teenager has rolled more than his share of strikes.
It helps when your parents, Amy and Trevor Williams, as well as his grandfather, Dave Cliffe, are all well-respected bowlers in the Stateline area.
“My dad and my grandpa like to coach me a lot,” says Tyson.
Their coaching, as well as that of Stephen Mack Middle School bowling coach Brad Sommer, certainly paid off this weekend. The seventh grader bowled the second highest score in the state of Illinois in the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) State sectionals. He won his own sectional tournament at Dixon.
Next up will be three games of qualifying on Friday in Joliet. If he advances, he’ll have six more games in the finals on Saturday.
“I’m pretty confident I can make it to the finals,” Tyson said. “It will be more difficult on Saturday. Top 10 would be great, but my ultimate goal is to win state for my school. I would be happy if I could bowl again what I got at sectionals because only one kid bowled better in the state.”
Tyson, who bowls with a two-handed style, started off his sectional series with a 240.
“The shot was pretty easy,” Tyson said. “It wasn’t what I’m used to at Viking Lanes, but I adjusted to it.”
He had four bowling balls in his bag and after three frames he switched to his Hustle, a ball made by Roto Grip.
He then rolled seven straight strikes. He followed up that 240 with games of 216 and 196 for a career-best 652 series. He wasn’t far off his best game ever, a 256.
He competed as an individual in the sectional since teams required four bowlers and Stephen Mack had just three.
While he’ll continue to bowl after this coming weekend’s tournament, Tyson is already looking forward to his next sports season with the Rockford Baseball Academy. His first tournament is April 16.
“I like both sports pretty much the same, but if I had to choose all-time I’d pick baseball,” he said.