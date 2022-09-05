ROCKFORD—Beloit College’s ground game showed promise in Saturday’s season opener, but Rockford University aired it out all day and routed the Buccaneers 41-14 at Sam Greeley Field.
Regents quarterback Jaelen Ray was 32-for-35 for 462 yards and four touchdowns as he posted a quarterback rating of 240.0. Backup Samuel Cade was 3-for-3 for 35 more yards.
With all that passing, Rockford only had 97 yards rushing while Beloit had 180. Sophomore Drake Marquez had a big day with 17 carries for 136 yards, including a long of 45 yards.
Rockford’s Ray had already tossed TD passes to Maurice Williams and Emani Johnson for a 14-0 lead before a lightning storm delayed the game at the 2:22 mark of the first quarter.
It didn’t resume for more than two hours. When it did, the Bucs went 95 yards in six plays to cut the deficit to 14-7 on a 4-yard TD run by Marquez.
It only took three plays for the Regents to answer. The first two were for losses, but on a third-and-14, Ray heaved a deep pass to Da’Quan McIntosh for a 78-yard TD.
Ray and McIntosh also teamed up on Rockford’s next drive, this time for 40 yards and a score to put the Regents up 28-7.
Rockford tacked on a 7-yard TD run by Carl Jones to lead 35-7 at the intermission.
After a scoreless third quarter, both teams added a touchdown in the fourth on a 1-yard dive by Jack Carey. Beloit’s Wyatt Hughes blocked the point-after try to leave the score 41-7.
The Bucs then went 59 yards in five plays to score their second TD. Drake was busy, running three times for 21 yards and Beloit quarterback Jacob Shafer connected with AJ Fitzpatrick for 22 yards to the Rockford 1 to set up his own TD run. Rafael Cervantes booted the PAT for the 41-14 final.
Fitzpatrick finished with four catches for 48 yards and also had 29 rushing yards. Shafer was 15-of-25 for 126 yards.
Ethan Flores led the Bucs with 14 tackles. Ethan Levra had Beloit’s lone sack. The Bucs did force three fumbles.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs host Cornell (Iowa) for their home opener at 1 p.m. at Strong Stadium.
• BOXSCORE:
Rockford Univ. 41, Beloit 14
Beloit College…0 7 0 7—14
Rockford Univ.14 21 0 6—41
RU—Williams, 16, pass from Ray (Finnestad kick)
RU—Johnson, 35, pass from Ray (Finnestad kick)
BC—Marquez, 4, run (Cervantes Jr. kick)
RU—McIntosh, 78, pass from Ray (Finnestad kick)
RU—McIntosh, 40, pass from Ray (Finnestad kick)
RU—Jones, 7, run (Finnestad kick)
RU—Carey, 1, run (kick blocked)
BC—Shafer, 1, run (Cervantes Jr. kick)
TEAM STATS: First downs: BC 15, RU 30. Rushing: BC 32-180, RU 35-97. Passing: BC 126, RU 497. Passes: BC 15-25-0. RU 35-38-0. Punts: BC 4-25.0, RU 1-34.0. Fumbles: BC 1-0, RU 4-2. Penalties: BC 5-50, RU 7-80.