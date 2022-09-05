BDN_220906_Bucs FB
Beloit College quarterback Jacob Shafer throws a pass during Saturday’s season-opening loss to Rockford University.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

ROCKFORD—Beloit College’s ground game showed promise in Saturday’s season opener, but Rockford University aired it out all day and routed the Buccaneers 41-14 at Sam Greeley Field.

Regents quarterback Jaelen Ray was 32-for-35 for 462 yards and four touchdowns as he posted a quarterback rating of 240.0. Backup Samuel Cade was 3-for-3 for 35 more yards.

