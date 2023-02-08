LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Rockford Speedway will see its last lap in 2023 after 76 years.
The famed short track venue announced Wednesday the 50-event schedule from March through October will be its last.
The nearly 50-acre site has been sold to HJS Development for commercial development.
The track’s 2023 schedule includes all the usual events as well as several “last-time” events. “For years we have watched the surrounding area evolve into a vibrant retail corridor. This day has been coming and while it’s great for the city, it stings for the thousands of fans and racers who have made Rockford Speedway their “family” for generations,” Speedway General Manager David Deery stated in a press release. “We know this will be the last year for our major events losing use of the property in front of the Speedway along Hwy 173 as that area will be developed first, with the track itself remaining until further land sales.”
The adjoining banquet and convention facility, Forest Hills Lodge, built in 1977, will close permanently on June 1, 2023 and be dismantled to accommodate street and utility infrastructure.
Speedway President Susan Deery stated, “This is a sad day for the racing community and our Speedway family. Generations of families have been involved — racing, watching, working — and to see it come to an end breaks my heart. We are very proud of the contribution the Speedway has made to the racing industry, as the starting spot for so many in racing and business, and the impact this place has had on the greater state line community, but it doesn’t take away the sadness.”
The track opened in 1948 and has hosted some of the biggest names and series in racing. Hugh and Jody Deery took sole ownership of the Speedway in 1966. The National Short Track Championships set the tone for postseason big multi-day events. Racing of all types, from the Midgets in the 1940s, Hot Rods in the 1950s, Stocks in the 1960s up to today’s lineup have filled summer nights.
The 2023 schedule will include Late Models, Roadrunners, Short Trackers, Figure 8, Sportsmen, Original Sixers, Bandits, Super Stox and Spectacular Drags that have been Rockford standards. A special Grand Celebration weekend event will be announced on a date later this summer.
Over the past 30 years, the surrounding farm fields have been fully developed into commercial, medical, and large retail locations. The Illinois Highway 173 corridor underwent million-dollar improvements in the past decade, including shaving 15 acres off the Speedway property.
Jody Deery passed away in June 2022 at 97. She resisted developers for many years but had begun discussions of development following the devastation of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
HJS Development, managed by Shorewood Development, has embarked on the redevelopment for the entire parcel including the Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge, and the adjoining vacant land which will occur for the years ahead.
Infrastructure construction will commence summer 2023 along the frontage of Highway 173 with planned traffic rerouting with minimal disruption of Speedway events.
The first major event on the 2023 Speedway schedule will be the Spring Classic April 21. The full schedule is available at www.rockfordspeedway.com.