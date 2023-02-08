BDN_230209_Speedway
The Rockford Speedway has been a popular track for Stateline racing fans since it first opened in the 1940s right up to its final season in 2023.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Rockford Speedway will see its last lap in 2023 after 76 years.

The famed short track venue announced Wednesday the 50-event schedule from March through October will be its last.

