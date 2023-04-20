MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — The Big 8 Late Model Series will get the last lap season at Rockford Speedway underway this Saturday night with its 88-lap season opener.

Five former Spring Classic winners and 34 track and series championships are represented among the entrants. Four past Big 8 Series champions boasting nine series championships between them are set to race with a collaborative 54 Big 8 Series feature wins.

