MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — The Big 8 Late Model Series will get the last lap season at Rockford Speedway underway this Saturday night with its 88-lap season opener.
Five former Spring Classic winners and 34 track and series championships are represented among the entrants. Four past Big 8 Series champions boasting nine series championships between them are set to race with a collaborative 54 Big 8 Series feature wins.
The reigning Big 8 Series champion, Dale Nottestad, tops the list of entrants. The only seven-time Late Model track champion in the history Wisconsin’s Jefferson Speedway, Nottestad is a two-time Spring Classic winner. If he wins Saturday, the Cambridge, Wis., resident would be one of just five drivers to win the Spring Classic at least three times.
Last year’s Spring Classic winner Max Kahler will defend his crown. Only six drivers in the 46-year history of the event have won back-to-back. The Caledonia resident had four wins at the Speedway in 2022.
A solid contender will be Roscoe native Austin Nason, who has captured the past two National Short Track Championships at Rockford. A win on Saturday night will make him just one of five drivers to win all three of the major Late Model races at the Speedway (The National Short Track Championship, All-Star 100 and Spring Classic).
Also in the mix will be recent Speedway champions Jake GIlle and Jon Reynolds Jr., who won the Spring Classic in 2012.
Alex Papini returns to Speedway aiming for his second Spring Classic win. The driver, who last won in 2013, will drive the yellow and black 02 car out of the shop of seven-time Rockford Speedway champion Ricky Bilderback.
Also returning is five-time Big 8 Late Model Series champ Jeremy Miller of Rockton. He has 16 wins in the Series, more than any other driver, but hasn’t won a Big 8 Late Model Series race at the Speedway since 2007.
Other drivers with impressive credentials include Mike Beyer (Big 8 Late Model Series Spring Classic 2005-06 winner), 16-year-old Kody King (last year’s Late Model track champion at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Minnesota’s Grant Brown.
There’s also Machesney Park’s Josh Thiering, who won last year’s Star Spangled 76 at Rockford, Big 8 Series Hard Charger and Points runnerup Jerry Mueller, 2021 Big 8 Rookie of the Year Randy Sargent, South Beloit’s Jayden Dahlberg (a fourth-place finisher in the 2022 NSTC) and Fall River, Wisconsin’s Hanna Raley (ninth in 2022 Big 8 points and the only female driver entered).
Grandstands will open at 3 p.m. for the 46th annual Spring Classic. Qualifying starts at 3:30 p.m. Racing gets underway at 5 p.m. Joining the Big 8 Late Models on the card are the Mid Am Racing Series and the four-cylinder Bandit Blast.