ROCKFORD—Two brothers from Beloit will battle for supremacy in the Sportsmen Division this Friday night at Rockford Speedway as five racing divisions are set for the opening night of the 55th annual National Short Track Championships.
Sportsmen will be joined by the NASCAR Late Models, American Short Trackers, Bandits and RoadRunners as all divisions will contest preliminary as well as feature events during the first of three days of action on the quarter mile paved oval.
Defending Sportsmen champion Johnny Robinson finds himself 37 points behind his brother Trevor Robinson in the Sportsmen championship hunt. Trevor is looking to record his first-ever Sportsmen title and is 46 points ahead of 2018 Sportsmen Champion Howie Ware of South Beloit heading into Friday night’s 30-lap event.
Seeking his third Rockford Late Model title is Jon Reynolds, Jr. Having won his first title in 2014 and again taking top honors in 2018, Reynolds holds a 21-point lead over Mike Beyer. Early season contender Dennis Smith, Jr., who has Rockford titles in RoadRunner and Figure 8 action, sits third in the standings, 43 points behind Reynolds. A 40-lap championship feature will highlight the Friday night racing program.
Also contesting a 30-lap feature will be the American Short Trackers. With the tightest point battle of the season, the AST division will crown its fourth first-time champion in as many years. Veteran Tim Finstad has a one-point advantage over rookie Shawn Bowar of Roscoe with David Russell just eight points out of the lead and rookies Nick Schneider (-14) and Shawn Rickelman (-25) behind Finstad.
The RoadRunners and Bandit divisions will each have 25- lap feature events to conclude their seasons during NASCAR Night of Champions. Former Late Model driver Justin Wagner of Belit leads former Midwest Enduro standout Phil Speciale and 2016 RoadRunner Challenge Champion Jeff Allendorf heading into the RoadRunner Championship bout.
In the Bandits division, Cody Armato leads Beloit’s Erik Pearson by 19 points with the duo well ahead of third place point man Randall Sadler, another Beloiter.
The NSTC weekend will feature three days of racing Friday through Saturday. Main gates will open at 3 p.m. on Friday with qualifying at 4 p.m., Racing will begin at 6.
Saturday’s spectator gates open at 2 p.m. with qualifications at 2:15 and racing at 5. Sunday morning will see gates open at 11 for a fan autograph session, with racing beginning at 1 p.m.
The final day features a 30-lap Hobby Stock Showdown, 50-lap MidAmerican Series feature and the 200-lap NSTC.
Friday admission prices are $18 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6-11 with ‘tots’ ages five and under admitted free. Adult admission is $22 on Saturday with kids tickets at $11 and ages five and under $4. Sunday prices are $25 for adults, $12 for kids and $6 for tots. Seating is general admission and at a limited capacity. Social distancing is required and masks are recommended. For additional information call the Speedway Box Office at 815-633-1500 or visit www.rockfordspeedway.com
• LAST SATURDAY: Beloit driver Dallas Conniff sat in fourth place heading into Saturday’s final feature in the Original Sixers Division at the Speedway.
He walked away a champion.
Conniff not only captured the feature race, with all the other leaders having rough nights, he moved into first place overall with 281 points, claiming his first title.
Another Beloiter, Josh Tyler, finished second with 269 points. He was the leader going into Saturday’s feature, but experienced issues with his car and ended up at the back of the field. Rounding out the top five in the standings were David Cavin (269), Dakota Paris (238) and Beloit driver Bryan Nelson Jr. (235).
The Original Sixers is an entry-level division at the Speedway. Based on 2010 and older stock productions of front-wheel drive V-6 sedans and only domestic vehicles are allowed. Chevrolets, Fords, Pontiacs, Dodges and Oldsmobiles fill out the field.
• CHAMPIONS: Nick Schneider is the champion in the Figure Eight Division with 244 points. Cody Armato finished second with 208, followed by Charles Schork (196), Jeremy Watson (182) and Mike Gesselle (84),
The High School Racing League was won by Zach Hawkins with 246 points. Tyler Vincetich (242), Douglas Nighswonger (241), Morgan Mausehund (213) and Klayton Whitt (204) rounded out the top five.