ROCKTON — Marc LaMay was worried about turnover ratio heading into Friday night’s showdown with rival Rockford Boylan.
Turns out that was just one of many pitfalls awaiting the Hononegah interim head coach’s previously undefeated football team.
The Indians not only had more turnovers than the Titans, they came up lacking in special teams, their offense missed on several opportunities in the red zone and they were the victim of big plays as they fell 33-23 at Kelsey Field.
“Everything we said we can’t do in this game, we did,” LaMay said. “We shot ourselves in the foot. We made mistakes. Special teams weren’t a plus for us. We were minus in the turnover game. A couple of times we got short fields and we weren’t able to punch it in.
“That scoreboard is what happens when you go against a good team and don’t play well.”
Hononegah, which had an overall 15-game conference winning streak snapped, slipped into a tie for second with Boylan at 5-1. Belvidere North — the Indians’ next opponent — leads the NIC-10 at 6-0.
“I don’t think that (Boylan) is 20 points better than us, but tonight they were,” LaMay said, advising his team “to flush this one and come to practice refocused and not let this impact the rest of your season.”
“We won’t let that happen,” two-way starter Isaiah Houi said. “We have a good team we’re playing next week in B-North and that’s what we have to focus on now. This game is over. Our mentality is to practice hard and go into B-North and play well.”
There was a pretty good indication it wasn’t going to be the Indians’ night moments into the game. The Indians allowed Mekhi Glover’s 87-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff.
Not only did that send shock waves through the stadium, it highlighted the main difference between the foes – team speed. Where the Titans aren’t blessed with flatout sprinter’s speed, they have terrific quickness. On defense, they took advantage with an aggressive blitz package, hounding quarterback Cole Warren and their linebackers descended on the Indians’ running backs so fast it seemed like they knew what plays were coming.
The Indians finished with 200 yards of offense, but averaged just 2.3 yards rushing and 8.3 per reception. Warren was 16-of-37 for 133 yards for two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions and had one returned for a touchdown. He was sacked twice.
Boylan had 303 yards of offense to go with Glover’s kickoff return and Santana’s pick six late in the fourth quarter.
The Indians regrouped after the opening kickoff and tied the game when Warren connected with Brayden Berg on a 15-yard TD pass and Zach Luker booted the PAT.
Hononegah’s Lyons Buckley then came up with a fumble recovery at the Boylan 26, but the Indians went backwards and on fourth down a gimmick play with Houi throwing to Berg was broken up.
Boylan followed with a 74-yard drive, capped with a 3-yard TD run by Glover for a 14-7 lead.
Under a heavy rush, Hononegah punter Luker tried to run for a first down and was tackled short. On the next play, the Titans made it 21-7 on a 21-yard pass from Conner Dennis to Rasheed Johnson.
The Indians did cut it to 21-13 at the half with a 65-yard drive as Warren connected with Houi for the final 7 yards. The PAT was wide.
There would be no big second half comeback this week. Mark Harris scored on a 55-yard TD pass on Boylan’s first play of the second half and the Titans' defense shut down Hononegah in the second half. The only negative for the Titans was the fact they were penalized 10 times for 97 yards.
“I thought we played well on defense in the first half,” said Houi. “Boylan has a great offense and we stuck with them. We moved the ball on offense in the first half. But the second half, we really fell short. We didn’t execute.”
• BOXSCORE:
Boylan 33, Hononegah 13
Boylan…….7 14 6 6 – 33
Hononegah.7 6 0 0 – 13
B – Glover, 87, kickoff return (Alonso kick)
H – Berg, 15, pass from Warren (Luker kick)
B – Glover, 3, run (Alonso kick)
B – Johnson, 21, pass from Dennis (kick failed)
H – Houi, 10, pass from Warren (kick failed)
B – Harris, 55, pass from Dennis (kick failed)
B – English, interception return (kick failed)
TEAM STATS – First downs: B H. Rushing: B 30-101, H 29-67. Passes: B 202, H 133. Passing: B: 22-13-0, H 39-16-2. Punting: B 4-34.3, H 6-30.0. Fumbles: B 1-1, H 0-0. Penalties: B 10-97, H 4-25.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS – Rushing: B, Glover 19-75, Johnson 6-30. H, Fichter 14-59. Passing: B, Dennis 22-13-0, 202. H, Warren 37-16-2, 133. Receiving: B, Harris 4-79, R. Johnson 3-57, J. Johnson 2-28. H, Houi 7-56, Scaduto 5-44.