BELOIT—Softball player Trinity Fry is making the best of a bad situation.
The former Beloit Turner star is choosing to take advantage of a COVID-19-related measure adopted by the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association).
Following the cancellation of the spring sport season, the NJCAA declared that any student wanting to continue their careers may do so without losing a year of eligibility.
Fry was in a unique position to take advantage of the measure.
“For most sophomores, it didn’t work out for them to stay,” Fry said. “But for me, it actually worked out perfect, although not the way anyone would have wanted.
“I had a death in my family last year and my grades really slipped because of that. The way things were, I would have had to take summer classes to graduate in two years. Now, I’m going to be able to re-take some of those classes and raise my GPA, which is going to really help me get a better financial deal at my next stop.”
The advantages in the classroom certainly weren’t the only reasons for Fry to stay at RVC. The Golden Eagles were vying for their seventh straight NJCAA Division III title when their season was cut short.
“We were in Florida for our spring trip when we heard that was going to most likely happen,” Fry said. “So we actually had our sophomore night the last game down there. I’m really glad we at least got to have that trip, but overall it was very sad.
“I had spent the last two years with those sophomore girls, and we worked so hard in the off-season to prepare to defend the title, that not even getting to try made it really difficult to accept.”
Fry said another opportunity to connect with Rock Valley’s culture played a significant role in her decision.
“For the past two years, Rock Valley has changed who I am as a student, a player and a person,” Fry said. “To have the opportunity to have a whole other year with these coaches and this environment only made sense.
“When you talk to people who transfer out, a lot of times they will talk about how they like their school, but they miss what they had at Rock Valley. I just wanted to take advantage of this chance.”
After four successful seasons for an outstanding Beloit Turner team that made two appearances in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament, Fry hit .416 with a pair of home runs and 40 RBI as a freshman.
Fry said a winning culture is a must as she looks for a future home.
“For the past six years of my life, I’ve always been a competitor on winning teams,” Fry said. “Being the team to beat, that gives you a lot of motivation and makes you appreciate the sport even more. I can’t even imagine going into a program that’s not as intense. I’m not too concerned about what level it is, I just want to find a place that I can help contend for a title.”
Fry feels for the high school seniors that are missing out on their final chances to compete.
“High school sports, for a lot of people, that’s just the peak,” Fry said. “You get to wear your city name on your jersey and represent. Especially for the teams that were expected to compete at a high level, it’s really heartbreaking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.