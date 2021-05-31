SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Title number seven was anything but lucky for the Rock Valley Golden Eagles softball team.
RVC needed no good fortune to easily dispatch the rest of the field in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament, capping their seventh straight title with a 13-2 victory over Corning in the finals.
The Golden Eagles outscored their opposition 57-3 during the tournament, which began Thursday morning and concluded Saturday afternoon.
Rock Valley finished its season on a 20-game winning streak to boost its final record to 51-7. The Eagles hit a remarkable .418 as a team and stole 70 bases while being caught once.
Their team ERA of 2.76 was second in the country, making the squad an all-around juggernaut.
The Eagles opened the tournament with a 25-0 shellacking of Rainy River Community College. They closed Thursday's play with an 11-1 win over North Dakota State College of Science.
Saturday featured a pair of wins over Corning, an 8-0 victory in the opener before the 13-2 win in the final.
Beloit Turner graduate Trinity Fry was awarded the Tournament's Most Valuable Player award after going 7-for-13 in the four games.
Ashton Melaas (Hononegah) capped her outstanding season by pitching 6 2-3 innings in the finale, allowing just two runs as the Eagles cruised to the title.