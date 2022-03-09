ROCKFORD— The Rock Valley College men’s basketball team is moving on in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
The Golden Eagles, who are serving as hosts for the event, parlayed an excellent start into a 87-72 victory over Herkimer Wednesday night.
The eighth-seeded Eagles led 20-5 just eight minutes into the game and didn’t relinquish the advantage for the remainder of the game. Herikimer shot just 19 percent (11-for-58) on the game including just 3-for-22 from 3-point range.
Rock Valley took a 27-18 lead into the locker room and extended the advantage in the second half.
Hononegah graduate Nick Pierson finished the game with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Golden Eagles will take on top-seeded Riverland Thursday at 3 p.m. in the tourney quarterfinals.
• WOMEN’S TOURNEY: HOSTOS 74, ROCK VALLEY 59: The sixth-seeded Golden Eagles were upset by 11th-seeded Hostos in the opening round of the NJCAA Division III Women’s Tournament, held in Rochester, Minn.
Hostos established control early, taking leads of 21-11 after one quarter and 37-24 at halftime.
The Golden Eagles fought back to within eight points in the third quarter, but Hostos controlled the fourth quarter.
Clinton graduate Felicia Teubert finished with eight points and four rebounds before fouling out.