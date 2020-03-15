ROCKFORD—Rock Valley College’s quest for an NJCAA Division III national championship in women’s basketball fell two victories short on Friday.
The Golden Eagles couldn’t offset an 11-point deficit at the free-throw line and fell to Western Technical College, 83-74, in a semifinal game at home Friday afternoon.
The tournament was not only played without spectators due to concerns about the coronavirus, it was also condensed. The finals were held Friday night, with Western Technical out of La Crosse, Wis., winning the title by beating Northland College (Minn.), 69-60.
In its semifinal, RVC trailed 24-22 after the first quarter and 48-36 at halftime. Western Technical led 68-51 before the Golden Eagles outscored them 23-15 in the fourth quarter. They had the lead cut to under 10 several times, but couldn’t make a final push.
The winners were 27-of-41 at the free throw line while RVC was 16-of-24. Western Technical shot 45.8 percent from the field (22-48), including 12-of-23 on 3-pointers. RVC shot 36.2 percent from the field (25-69) including 8-of-27 on treys.
Carson Nitz (Turner) led the Golden Eagles with 26 points, converting 8-of-15 shots, including 5-of-9 treys. Hannah Malcomson (Hononegah) added 16 points and MaKayli Vann had 11. Samantha Harris (Hononegah) had 11 rebounds and five points.
RVC finished 28-7 overall.
Western was led by Caitlin Young with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, and 22 by Lexi Schmidtknecht, who was 12-of-13 at the free-throw line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.