ROCKFORD—The Rock Valley College Golden Eagles soared again.
The team made its final appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Softball Tournament a memorable one. The Golden Eagles routed Corning (NY), 9-2,in the national championship game on Saturday with South Beloit High School graduate Madison Carlson picking up the victory in DeWitt, N.Y.
The title is RVC’s eighth straight and that is a record across all three NJCAA divisions. The Golden Eagles finished the season 48-11.
RVC won four straight games in the tournament, defeating the Red Barons twice. They defeated them 8-0 in the national semifinals.
Carlson, who also defeated Monroe College-Bronx, 10-3, in the first round, was named to the All-Tournament team. Carlson finished her freshman season with a 17-7 mark and 115 strikeouts in 133 1-3 innings. She had an earned run average of 2.21.
RVC outfielder/catcher Kayla Freiberg was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She finished the tourney with three RBIs, two triples, a double and a home run in the championship game.
Hannah Hockerman was named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Pitcher. In three appearances, she earned two wins with a 1.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts. Teammate Kelli Riordan was named the Offensive MVP of the tournament.
RVC co-head coaches Darin Monroe and Vivi Marquez were named co-Coaches of the Tournament.
“Proud of this group,” Monroe said. “They bought into one another, committed to the team and sacrificed for the good of the program. They will forever be national champions.”
North Boone graduate Kailtin Stefek was the Golden Eagles’ leadoff hitter and led the nation in Division III for stolen bases with 58. She was caught stealing once all season. The freshman also led all of D-III in at-bats with 191 and games with 59. She finished the season with a .435 batting average.
Also logging minutes for RVC were freshmen Felicia Teubert from Clinton and freshman Ava Martin from Hononegah.
Next season the Golden Eagles will move up to Division II.