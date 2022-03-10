ROCKFORD— The Rock Valley men's basketball team not only upset top-seeded Riverdale, they did so in emphatic fashion Thursday afternoon. 

The Golden Eagles, playing in the NJCAA Division III quarterfinals, took care of Riverdale 75-60 to advance to the semifinals, where they will take on Dallas-North Lake at 6 p.m. at Rock Valley. 

Hononegah graduate Nick Pierson had his second straight terrific game, scoring 18 points while grabbing 14 rebounds, six of them on the offensive end. 

Rock Valley teammates Malik Marshall and Aleksa Markovic each also added 18. 

The Golden Eagles were tied at 31 at halftime before dominating play down the stretch. 

Rock Valley's lead was just 59-57 with 2:32 left before Marshall hit a jumper to kick off a 16-3 run to end the game. 

The Rock Valley women fell 61-46 to Rhode Island to finish the tournament with an 0-2 record. Clinton graduate Felicia Teubert finished with four points and two rebounds. 

