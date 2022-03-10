Rock Valley advances to semifinals By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD— The Rock Valley men's basketball team not only upset top-seeded Riverdale, they did so in emphatic fashion Thursday afternoon. The Golden Eagles, playing in the NJCAA Division III quarterfinals, took care of Riverdale 75-60 to advance to the semifinals, where they will take on Dallas-North Lake at 6 p.m. at Rock Valley. Hononegah graduate Nick Pierson had his second straight terrific game, scoring 18 points while grabbing 14 rebounds, six of them on the offensive end. Rock Valley teammates Malik Marshall and Aleksa Markovic each also added 18. The Golden Eagles were tied at 31 at halftime before dominating play down the stretch. Rock Valley's lead was just 59-57 with 2:32 left before Marshall hit a jumper to kick off a 16-3 run to end the game. The Rock Valley women fell 61-46 to Rhode Island to finish the tournament with an 0-2 record. Clinton graduate Felicia Teubert finished with four points and two rebounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit New riverfront development for Beloit eyed Beloit's 5Bar’s owner's superpower is putting together unique taste combinations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit police actively pursuing leads in fatal stabbing case Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime