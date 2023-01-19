BELOIT—The Rock County Fury were down but hardly out Thursday night at the Edwards Ice Arena.

Trailing the Badger Lightning 2-0 in late in the second period, it was beginning to look like ‘one of those nights’ for the Fury. Four straight goals proved otherwise, as Rock County rallied for a 4-2 victory to improve to 8-9 overall and 7-2 in Capitol Conference play.

