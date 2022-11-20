JANESVILLE—After opening with an impressive 3-1 victory over Wisconsin Valley Union in Stevens Point on Friday, the Rock County Fury were brought back to earth quickly.
The Bay Area Ice Bears blanked the Fury 6-0 at the Janesville Ice Center on Saturday.
“Bay Area is one of the top four or five teams in the state,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said. “I think it was great for the girls to see right from the start what they’re up against when you’re talking that caliber team.”
Of course it didn’t help that the Fury had traveled to Stevens Point to post Friday’s win and didn’t return until midnight. It was a tired, short-handed team that took on the Ice Bears.
“This group of athletes are always supportive and always positive,” Steurer said. “Even after losing 6-0 they were upbeat and nothing was negative.”
The Fury have only 14 players on the roster and just one goaltender, Beloit Memorial’s Jillian Traver. She had 54 saves against Wisconsin Valley Union.
The Fury fell behind 1-0 but Emma Kligora tied it up with a short-handed goal still in the first period. Kligora scored again on an assist by Maizy Fonseca on a power play.
“Despite being outshot in the second period you could see we were really starting to settle into the game,” Steurer said. “The third period proved to be a test for the Fury. Having a short bench with only 12 skaters and a goalie, the girls dug deep to keep playing hard, putting the pressure on.”
With about 5 minutes left, Mya Roller cut through the middle of the ice to the puck and created a loose puck that Macy Murphy picked up and scored to seal the victory.
Traver did much of the heavy lifting, fighting off multiple shot attempts at close range as well as some breakaways.
“She helped back stop us to the win by standing on her head every chance she had to,” Steurer said.
Traver had 48 more saves on Saturday, but the Ice Bears scored two goals in each period.
Steurer believes the Fury will have a successful season despite their lack of numbers.
“We have a great group of players who are ready to work hard, continue to get better and play as a team,” Steurer said. “This should be an exciting season for us.”
The Fury travel to Beaver Dam on Friday. They will host the Icebergs at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Beloit’s Edwards Ice Arena.