Rock County Fury fall to visiting Hartland Arrowhead 4-1 DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Jan 29, 2023 Jan 29, 2023 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Hartland Arrowhead scored three goals in the second period and went on to knock off the Rock County Fury 4-1 in non-conference girls hockey last Thursday.After a scoreless first period at Edwards Ice Arena, Arrowhead went up 3-0 before the Fury broke up the shutout with an unassisted goal by Claudia Boehlke. Arrowhead tacked on a third-period goal.Goaltender Jillian Traver had 16 saves in the first period, 22 in the second and 13 in the third for a total of 51. Arrowhead’s Brihanna Chmiel had 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man accused of drug offenses Family Services purchases former Royce School in Beloit Beloit's CCI honored for work on Humane Society facility Roscoe man died in Belvidere crash Protest held regarding missing Madison man who was chased in Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime