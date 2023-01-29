BELOIT—Hartland Arrowhead scored three goals in the second period and went on to knock off the Rock County Fury 4-1 in non-conference girls hockey last Thursday.

After a scoreless first period at Edwards Ice Arena, Arrowhead went up 3-0 before the Fury broke up the shutout with an unassisted goal by Claudia Boehlke. Arrowhead tacked on a third-period goal.

Recommended for you