STOUGHTON, Wis.—The Rock County Fury girls hockey team saw their season come to an end on Friday with a 3-1 WIAA regional loss to the Stoughton co-op at Mandt Community Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Fury (7-16-2) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Emma Kilgora just seven seconds into the second period. Stoughton’s Morgan Rhynder tied it up at the 8:37 mark.

Fourth-seeded Stoughton (9-12-1) scored a pair of shorthanded goals in the third period to knock off the fifth-seeded Fury, who dropped their final six games and eight of their last 10.

Laila Howe and Katelyn Weeks both scored goals for the Icebergs in the third period.

Fury goalie Olivia Cronin, a Beloit Memorial senior, stopped 33 shots. Stoughton’s Aven Gruner had 25 saves. Rock County was whistles for five penalties and Stoughton drew six.

Recommended for you