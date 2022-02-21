Rock County Fury fall to Stoughton in girls hockey regional By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Feb 21, 2022 Feb 21, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STOUGHTON, Wis.—The Rock County Fury girls hockey team saw their season come to an end on Friday with a 3-1 WIAA regional loss to the Stoughton co-op at Mandt Community Center.After a scoreless first period, the Fury (7-16-2) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Emma Kilgora just seven seconds into the second period. Stoughton’s Morgan Rhynder tied it up at the 8:37 mark.Fourth-seeded Stoughton (9-12-1) scored a pair of shorthanded goals in the third period to knock off the fifth-seeded Fury, who dropped their final six games and eight of their last 10.Laila Howe and Katelyn Weeks both scored goals for the Icebergs in the third period.Fury goalie Olivia Cronin, a Beloit Memorial senior, stopped 33 shots. Stoughton’s Aven Gruner had 25 saves. Rock County was whistles for five penalties and Stoughton drew six. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man found guilty of sex trafficking Parents hope son's shooting death will spark change in Beloit Eight Beloit School Board candidates move on to general election Double fatal crash reported in Winnebago County Orfordville's Parkview High School grows its career and technical education offerings Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime