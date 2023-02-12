BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Rock County Fury rebounded from a 3-2 double overtime loss on Wednesday against the Lakeshore Lightning to edge host Brookfield 4-3.

“We played a great game where we have struggled against non-conference teams,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said. “Coming in we knew it would be a tough game against them being on a 10-game win-streak.”

