BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Rock County Fury rebounded from a 3-2 double overtime loss on Wednesday against the Lakeshore Lightning to edge host Brookfield 4-3.
“We played a great game where we have struggled against non-conference teams,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said. “Coming in we knew it would be a tough game against them being on a 10-game win-streak.”
The Fury trailed 1-0 after the first period, but went ahead with a pair of power-play goals. Amery Stuckey started the scoring for Rock County with an assist from Ava Kligora.
Claudia Boehlke had the second and third goals and Emma Kligora scored on a breakaway to seal the victory for the Fury, who snapped a six-game losing streak.
Fury goaltender Jillian Traver stopped 38 shots.
The Fury (9-15-0) host the Stoughton Icebergs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Ice Arena for their first WIAA playoff game.
ROCK CO. 4, BROOKFIELD 3
Rock County…0 3 1 — 4
Brookfield…….1 0 2 — 3
FIRST PERIOD: B, Welsch (unassisted).
SECOND PERIOD: RC, Stuckey (A. Kligora), (pp); RC, Boehlke (E. Kligora, A. Kligora), (pp); RC, Boehlke (A. Kligora).
THIRD PERIOD: B, Santos (unassisted); RC, E. Kligora (unassisted), (sh); B, Dykstra, unassisted), (pp).
Saves: RC (Traver) 5-16-17-38; B (Baugnet) 10-13-4-24. Penalties: RC 7, B 7.