JANESVILLE—A rough second period was the downfall for the Rock County Fury on Saturday as they fell to Viroqua Blackhawks 3-2 at the Janesville Ice Center.

The Fury scored first on a goal by Ava Kligora off assists from Amery Stuckey and Emma Kligora, but Viroqua tied it, then added two second-period goals.

