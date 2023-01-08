Rock County Fury edged by Viroqua at Janesville Ice Center DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Jan 8, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—A rough second period was the downfall for the Rock County Fury on Saturday as they fell to Viroqua Blackhawks 3-2 at the Janesville Ice Center.The Fury scored first on a goal by Ava Kligora off assists from Amery Stuckey and Emma Kligora, but Viroqua tied it, then added two second-period goals.Rock County cut it to 3-2 in the third period as Emma Kligora scored on assists by Claudia Boehlke and Ava Kligora, but that’s how it ended up.Fury goaltender Jillian Traver finished with 43 saves.FURY 3, BLACKHAWKS 2Viroqua…1 2 0 — 3Rock Co..1 0 1 — 2FIRST PERIOD: RC, A. Kligora (Stuckey, E. Kligora), 5:15 (pp); V, Morrison (unassisted), 1:26 (pp).SECOND PERIOD: V, Simonson (Thurin), 10:50 (pp); V, Simonson (Dehlin), 4:16 (Sh).THIRD PERIOD: RC, E. Kligora (Boehlke, A. Kligora), 2:50.Saves: V, Tambourne 7-9-12-28. RC, Traver 19-9-15-43. Penalties: V, 5-10, RC 7-14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now McNeel principal, Beloit Memorial dance coach recognized as influential Black leaders Visit Beloit, Huddle Up Group present sports facility options Beloit's Regina Hendrix inspired by the beauty and culture of Kenya South Beloit man arrested on drug related warrants Beloit School Board candidate filing deadline extended Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime