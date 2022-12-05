BELOIT—It wasn’t like the Rock County Fury were hurting for shots, but after a scoreless first period against the Stoughton Icebergs, head coach Luke Steurer said they needed to change their tactics.

“We were getting a whole lot of shots and hoping to knock in that 2-foot rebound,” he said. “Only they have a good goalie (Aven Gruner) and she just wasn’t allowing that. We needed to take better shots at better angles.”

