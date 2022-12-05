BELOIT—It wasn’t like the Rock County Fury were hurting for shots, but after a scoreless first period against the Stoughton Icebergs, head coach Luke Steurer said they needed to change their tactics.
“We were getting a whole lot of shots and hoping to knock in that 2-foot rebound,” he said. “Only they have a good goalie (Aven Gruner) and she just wasn’t allowing that. We needed to take better shots at better angles.”
Mission accomplished. Three Fury players went on to score goals and goalie Jillian Traver needed just 15 saves to record a 3-0 shutout at the Edwards Ice Arena.
Rock County’s Emma Kligora broke up the scoreless tie with a goal at 9:02 of the second period. The Fury tacked on two goals in the third period. Ava Kligora scored on an assist by Claudia Boehlke and they flipped for an empty-net goal with 1:15 left as Boehlke scored on Kligora’s assist.
“This was really one of our better games so far,” Steurer said. “Everyone was skating hard, backchecking and forechecking, and you could just see the great chemistry of this group. We’ve got five freshmen and two sophomores in the mix and it’s really going to be fun to see what they can do in the next few years.”
The Fury (3-1-0, 2-0-0 Badger) were coming off a 3-2 victory over Beaver Dam. They’ve had to rely a lot on the solid play of goaltender Traver, a junior from Beloit Memorial, but Monday she really had an easy time of it.
“She faced 109 shots in our first two games and 27 in our game with Beaver Dam so we’re getting better and helping her out,” Steurer said.
With the loss, Stoughton dipped to 1-6-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the Badger.
The Fury are back in action on Friday when they travel to Baraboo to play the Badger Lightning (2-0-0) at 7 p.m.
ROCK CO. FURY 3, STOUGHTON 0
Stoughton..0 0 0—0
RC Fury......0 1 2—3
SECOND PERIOD: RC, E. Kligora (unassisted), 9:02.
THIRD PERIOD: RC, A. Kligora (Boehlke), 8:56; RC, Boehlke (Kligora), 1:15.