SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit’s Ross Robertson was practically a one-man show for much of Friday night.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore scored the SoBos’ first 14 points as he almost single-handedly willed his team to victory against Dixon (11-6). Ultimately, though, the 11-3 SoBos were taken down 49-37.
“I just try to get it to the bucket,” Robertson said. “In the zone, I try to spread out the floor and then cut.”
Whatever Robertson was doing to start the game, it was certainly working. After taking a pass and hitting a layup to put the SoBos up 2-0, it was practically the Dukes versus Robertson for much of the first half.
Robertson scored all 11 of South Beloit’s first quarter points with his aggressive drives to the basket, using his tall frame to sink several layups and even hitting a trey as the SoBos trailed 12-11 after one.
Head coach Matt Stucky said he has no issues with seeing Robertson be the only one scoring to start.
“If he gets going, they’re going to have to adjust to it,” he said. “One of the adjustments typically is to double him, and we got a lot of shooters on the outside. We just have to be better about finding those guys.”
The SoBos have a plethora of shooters who can produce on the perimeter. Seniors Jared Schober, Leorence Kostka and Blake Ayotte all came to mind. But on Friday, those shots just didn’t seem to manifest.
“Ross had most of the shots in the first half just because of the flow of the offense,” Stucky said. “In the second half, Dixon got more physical. We didn't do a great job of getting open or screening.”
The Dukes went on a 10-0 run to end the first and begin the second quarter. Robertson produced three more points, and sophomore TreyMon Payton-Ruff sank a three-pointer to make it 19-17.
“TreyMon off the bench shot the ball well,” Stucky said. “He played pretty well offensively. He was one of the guys that made a couple of shots.”
But the Dukes continued to produce on offense, hitting buckets on second and third chances as they dominated the offensive boards and using their efficient passing to eat up clock as they took a 28-23 lead into halftime.
“Dixon crashed really hard,” Stucky said. “It felt like they had guys crashing really hard on Ross, having two guys pin him so he couldn’t jump as much. Our guards didn't do a really good job of coming to the ball, just standing and watching on the perimeter.”
South Beloit fought hard in the third quarter: Payton-Ruff hit another trey and two free throws from Robertson made it 34-all. A Dixon free throw gave it a one-point lead going into the fourth.
“We always play hard,” Robertson said. “We play with a lot of heart. We get the ball inside and make shots.”
But the Dukes took control of the fourth quarter, scoring eight-straight points to start and limiting the SoBos' offense to just one three-pointer as they surged to the win.
“They started holding the ball,” Stucky said. “They were a good passing team all night, and it was really hard to press them into things. It's really hard to make a comeback when they're very deliberate.”
Robertson led the SoBos with 23 points and Payton-Ruff was next with nine on three treys.
“We just can't take it personally,” Robertson said. “We've got to keep moving and win the following game.”
DIXON 49, SOUTH BELOIT 37
Dixon..............12 16 7 14—49
South Beloit…..11 12 11 3—37
Dixon (fg ft-fta pts)—Boss 1 0-0 2, Wetzell 2 0-0 6, St. Pier 1 1-3 4, Weigle 1 0-0 2, Feit 2 0-0 4, Hicks 4 6-6 16, Harrington 4 3-4 11, Warkins 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 10-13 49.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Robertson 9 4-4 23, Kostka 1 0-0 2, Payton-Ruff 3 0-0 9, Ayotte 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 4-5 37.
3-pointers: Dixon 5 (Wetzell 2, Harrington 2, St. Pier), South Beloit 5 (Payton-Ruff 3, Robertson, Ayotte). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Dixon 12, South Beloit 11.