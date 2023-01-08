BDN_230109_SoBosBB1
South Beloit'sJared Schober, center, drives the ball down the court against Dixon on Friday night as Ross Robertson (2) and Blake Ayotte (24) follow. 

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit’s Ross Robertson was practically a one-man show for much of Friday night.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore scored the SoBos’ first 14 points as he almost single-handedly willed his team to victory against Dixon (11-6). Ultimately, though, the 11-3 SoBos were taken down 49-37.

