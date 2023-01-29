SOUTH BELOIT—It was a simple play South Beloit’s Ross Robertson had executed hundreds of times.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore nabbed a pass from senior Blake Ayotte with one hand under the basket, drove slightly backwards while being double-teamed by two Schaumburg Christian defenders and used his tall frame to hit a layup, drawing a foul in the process.
But that bucket on Friday night in the SoBos’ 66-20 win over the Conquerors was special: it put Robertson at exactly 1,000 career points.
That not only puts him in some elite company, but it makes him the youngest South Beloit player to hit the mark.
“It’s really nice because the players got excited about it,” head coach Matt Stucky said. “The fans and the students got excited about it. Ross is so skilled. First of all, he understands the game and angles and where guys are. And he’s really an unselfish player.
“Defensively, he’s got great timing on his rebounds and blocks. His awareness on the court is one of those things that you can’t really teach guys, especially at his age.”
Robertson is the first South Beloit player since Matt Saari hit the 1,000 mark as a senior in January 2013.
Stucky called a timeout after the basket and, with his teammates cheering him on, presented Robertson with a special ball commemorating the milestone. His parents then came onto the court to soak in the special moment with him.
“It’s a good thing to score a thousand,” Robertson said. “I just have to keep going. This is just a stop in my career.”
Robertson was all smiles after hitting the mark, but his mindset never wavered. “Onto the next one” is just the kind of player he is.
“I just can’t get in my head,” he said. “My next goal is 2,000 and my mentality is just to be a good teammate, get others the ball and just kill.”
Point 1,001 came very quickly as Robertson hit his free throw to put the SoBos up 28-13.
“It’s funny because after he hit 1,000, the first thing I said was ‘Make it 1,001,’” Stucky said with a laugh. “But that’s his mentality. A lot of times, good isn’t good enough for him. And he’s always working to be better at things.”
Stucky admitted some nerves came into play at the start with Robertson sitting 14 points away, but the SoBos (17-5) still went ahead to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and a 31-13 lead by halftime.
“Once we got down to just playing basketball and not worrying about the thousand points, our energy was refocused,” Stucky said. “We got a little loose with our assignments and everything. But we got back to playing really good basketball, as we’ve been playing for a while now.”
Most impressive was South Beloit’s defense, which only allowed three points in the second quarter and two points in the third.
The SoBos crashed the boards constantly, with Robertson leading the charge with 18 rebounds, and blocked shots were aplenty.
Robertson, senior Leorence Kostka, senior Jared Schober, Ayotte and junior Dez Hampton all got in on the scoring as South Beloit held a 54-15 lead after the third quarter.
Robertson led the team with 21 points, putting him at 1,007 total points, while Hampton had a career-high 20.