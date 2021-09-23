BELOIT—The Beloit Turner Trojans are, you guessed it, on the road again.
Turner, which plays six of its nine games away from home this season, travels to Lake Mills Friday night in what certainly appears to be an evenly matched game on paper.
The Trojans (2-3) are looking to get back to .500 on the season against an L-Cats team that sports a 2-2 record.
Lake Mills has been inconsistent offensively, having been shut out on two occasions. They escaped a Lakeside Lutheran team without its starting quarterback last week, winning 14-13.
Turner coach Derek Diehl believes it will be a good matchup.
“They are really good playing inside their system,” Diehl said. “They are well-coached and understand how to operate. They are not juggernauts in any category, they just play so solid in every facet.
“Size-wise, they match up pretty well with us. They aren’t going to be twice our size, which is what we’ve had the last couple of weeks. Their skill players are probably going to be better than what we’ve seen. They are going to be extremely disciplined and extremely fast.”
Turner fell to a powerful Lodi team 24-6 last week, but Diehl said there were some positives that came out of the defeat.
“First of all, I don’t want us to be a program that celebrates failure at any level,” Diehl said. “I don’t care if it’s a one-point loss to a state championship team. It wouldn’t do our kids justice to celebrate moral victories.
“However, when you play a team of that caliber, and you play them better than anyone else has, it does indicate the progress you’ve made. We played hard, and there were moments in the game that you can look at in a positive light.”
• BRODHEAD-JUDA (5-0) at RIVER VALLEY (4-1): One of the state’s top matchups comes Friday when the undefeated Cardinals travel to face an old rival, River Valley, Friday night.
The two teams used to meet up in week one every season. Starting this year, they are conference rivals.
River Valley’s lone loss came in the season’s opening week, a 42-14 thrashing at the hands of an Edgewood team that remains undefeated.
River Valley has a multi-faceted attack, with quarterback Ethan Wickman (son of former Brewers all-star Bob Wickman) passing for 696 yards and 10 touchdowns and three River Valley runners (including Wickman) having rushed for at least 175 yards and three scores each.
The Cardinals continued to roll through their schedule with a 43-0 pasting of Platteville Friday. Brodhead’s ground attack has been lethal to its opponents so far this season.
• NORTH BOONE (2-2) at BYRON (4-0): The Vikings will face a stern test when they travel to Byron, the sixth-ranked team in IHSA Class 3A in the latest AP poll.
The Vikings are coming off a 49-6 romp over Rockford Christian, but the Tigers pose a different challenge altogether.
Byron has allowed just 35 points in beginning the season with a flawless record. Their offense barely squeaked by in a 7-3 win against Genoa-Kingston Friday, but averaged 41 points per game in the first three games of the campaign.
The Tigers are led by Chandler Binkley, who has rushed for 416 yards and seven touchdowns in the first four weeks.
North Boone’s Chris Doetch has 313 yards on the ground, while older brother Will leads the Big Northern Conference in receiving with 410 yards and seven touchdowns.
Quarterback Chandler Alderman leads the conference in passing as well with 750 yards and 10 touchdowns.
• SOUTH BELOIT (3-1) at ORANGEVILLE (4-0): The SoBos travel to Orangeville Saturday afternoon to face one of the state’s top eight-man programs.
Orangeville knocked off Freeport Aquin last week in a showdown of unbeaten teams, winning 34-26.
The SoBos powerful ground attack, led by senior Fernando Balderas, has led the team to a terrific start. Its only loss came in overtime in a game in which they committed five turnovers and didn’t force any.
• BIG FOOT (2-3) at HORICON/HUSTISFORD (0-5): The Chiefs are fresh off an interesting week that included a forfeit victory against Columbus and an on-the-field loss to Adams/Friendship that will not count against their record when and if it comes down to a playoff discussion.
Horicon/Hustisford has struggled mightily this season. After scoring 27 points in an opening-week loss to Lomira, they have put up just 14 total points in the four weeks since.
Every game they have played since week one has featured a running clock in the second half.
Big Foot got its running game in gear Friday against Adams-Friendship, as both running back Jax Hertel (101 yards) and quarterback Basil Demco (116 yards) hit the century mark in a 22-14 loss.
• BELLEVILLE (4-1) at PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-5): The Vikings’ offense got off the mat Friday after being shut out in three straight games.
Parkview/Albany scored 22 points, but the defense gave up 56 points in a loss to Fennimore. The Vikings have now surrendered at least 56 points in three straight weeks, and in four games out of five this season.
Belleville’s only loss this season came to Cuba City in week four. Besides that 32-7 defeat, the Belleville offense has put up at least 28 points in every game. Quarterback Trevor Syse has thrown for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns while Dylan Posthuma has rushed for 363 yards.
• CLINTON (3-1) at MARKESAN (5-0): CANCELLED. Clinton is forced to cancel its game with Markesan, the second time in as many weeks the COVID bug had made the Cougars unable to play.
The Cougars are attempting to reschedule last week’s game against Pardeeville in which they were forced to postpone due to COVID-19 issues.
How exactly they will go about that is unclear, because Pardeeville rescheduled with another team and wound up playing last week. If they can’t get it rescheduled, it will go down as a forfeit loss and a 3-2 record.
Markesan will improve to 6-0 with the forfeiture.
Clinton has winless Palmyra-Eagle on tap next week, so another week of rest and health should do wonders for them.
• HONONEGAH (4-0) at BOYLAN (3-1): The traditional rivals face off Friday night in what should be a terrific battle.
A full preview of Friday’s game can be found in Thursday’s Daily News.
• MADISON EAST (1-4) at BELOIT MEMORIAL (1-4): The Purgolders’ lone victory this season came in a 24-22 victory over crosstown rival Madison West.
Beloit opened its season with a win over Racine Case, but has lost four straight games.
A full preview of Friday’s game can be found in Wednesday’s Daily News.