BELOIT—The Rock County Post 205 American Legion 19U River Monsters baseball season still has a green light …at least for now.
While registration for Legion Baseball remains open, the 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments, including all eight regionals as well as the 2020 World Series, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
19U Head Coach Rich Raisbeck said the River Monsters, a co-op between Beloit and Janesville, will plan for a 2020 regular season until they hear differently from Wisconsin Legion Baseball.
“At this point there’s been no decision in Wisconsin,” Raisbeck said. “Whether they will proceed with a tournament is anyone’s guess. We’ll move forward with registration. At least our time frame is a ways out yet. We haven’t even heard anything definite from the WIAA as far as spring sports goes. We just have to wait and see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.