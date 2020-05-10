BELOIT—It’s not like Rich Raisbeck needed to be reminded about how messed up the sports scene is in these COVID-19 pandemic days.
But the cancellation of the Wisconsin American Legion baseball season on Saturday certainly hit home for him.
As manager of the 19U Rock County River Monsters, Raisbeck tried to stay optimistic there would be a season right up until the announcement that the statewide organization was pulling the plug on 2020.
“There will be no Legion baseball this summer,” Raisbeck said. “I feel for all the players, but particularly the two to four kids who were eligible to come back from college and play. We made a good run last year and I’m sure they were excited about giving it another try. Now that’s gone.”
Raisbeck said that he understood the decision.
“There’s a lot of reasons why,” he said. “Many of the teams use high school fields and if the high schools don’t open up, where do they play? The bigger tournaments in the state probably wouldn’t have been held and that’s where we played the majority of our games. It just wouldn’t be worth it for a handful of games. It’s terrible, but it’s the way it is.”
