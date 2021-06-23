BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers saw a 3-1 lead disappear in just two at-bats in the seventh inning Wednesday night at Pohlman Field.
The River Bandits scored three runs with two outs in the seventh on an RBI triple by Tucker Bradley and a two-run single by Vinnie Pasquantino to go ahead 4-3. Quad Cities pitching then held the Snappers down in the final three frames to hold on for their eighth victory in nine games.
The Snappers, winners of five of their previous six games, trailed 1-0 after John Rave hit a solo home run to right field in the second inning.
Beloit turned the game around in the third inning with a serious small-ball rally. Ynmanol Marinez led off the frame with a single to right. Ricky Aracena followed with a bunt single, and when Connor Scott hit an infield single, the bases were loaded with none out.
Will Banfield walked with the bags juiced to force in a run and tie the game.
Kameron Misner followed with a single that brought home two, with Banfield getting thrown out at third to help fizzle the rally.
Righthander Zach McCambley was again solid as the Beloit starting pitcher, allowing one run on seven hits in six innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.
Snappers reliever Jake Walters (1-2) took the loss after allowing all three runs.
With the loss, Beloit (22-22) dropped back to seven games behind first-place Quad Cities (28-14).
The teams will meet Thursday at 6:35 p.m.