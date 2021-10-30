BELOIT – Ripon scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Beloit College on its way to a 48-10 Midwest Conference victory Saturday afternoon at Strong Stadium.
The Red Hawks outgained Beloit on the ground, 255-69, and got five touchdown runs from Cormac Madigan, who finished with 23 carries for 165 yards.
The Buccaneers took an early 3-0 lead courtesy of a short field goal by Rafael Cervantes with just under 6 minutes left in the first quarter.
Ripon grabbed the lead by scoring on a 50-yard drive in six plays, capped by a 1-yard TD plunge by Madigan.
The Red Hawks (6-2, 5-2 MWC) went on to lead 21-10 at the intermission. They scored their second touchdown early in the second quarter on a 15-yard TD run byu Madigan.
Riopon was scoring again when Lens Bernadel recovered a fumble at the Beloit 33-yard line. A nine-play drive was capped by quarterback Jacob Shafer’s 3-yard touchdown run. Cervantes’ PAT made it 14-10 with 2 minutes left in the first half..
The Red Hawks used a couple of big running plays to set up Madigan’s 1-yard TD dive for a 21-10 halftime advantage.
The second half was all Ripon. The Red Hawks opened the half with a 12-play, 70-yard march culminating in an 8-yard TD pass from Jarrett Zibert to Braden Folbrecht. 4
Madigan added to the lead three minutes later with his fourth TD of the game on a 14-yard run. The Ripon defense produced the next score with a 55-yard interception return by Clay Ritschard. Madigan capped the scoring on a 12-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
Shafter finished 12-of-28 for 207 yards passing. AJ Fitzpatrick had five receptions for 53 yards. Bryan Casdo had two catches for 53 yards.
On defense, Kruz Vargas and Raydarriuz Kelley shared team-high honors with nine tackles, each posting four solos and five assisted tackles. Bernadel registered a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Kelley, Tre’von Colvin and Jeffrey Beard each added tackles for loss.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs (0-8, 0-7) will head to Lake Forest Saturday before returning home for the season finale on Nov. 13 against Illinois College.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE: RIPON 48, BELOIT COLLEGE 10
Ripon College…. 7 14 20 7 -- 48
Beloit College….. 3 7 0 0 -- 10
SCORING SUMMARY: BC, Cervante, 13, field goal. RC, Madigan, 1, run (Flores kick). RC, Madigan, 15, run (Flores kick). BC, Shafer, 3, run (Cervante kick). RC, Madigan, 1, run (Flores kick). RC, Folbrech, 8, pass from Zibert (kick failed). RC, Madigan (Flores kick). RC, Ritschard, 55, interception return (Flores kick). RC, Madigan, 12, run (Flores kick).
TEAM STATS: First downs -- Ripon 27, Beloit 14. Rushing -- Ripon 44-255, Beloit 36-69. Passing -- Ripon 133, Beloit 207. Passes -- Ripon 24-10-0, Beloit 28-12-2. Fumbles -- Ripon 0-0, Beloit 0-0. Penalties -- Ripon 3-32, Beloit 4-28.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing -- Ripon, Madigan 23-165, Ziberty 5-30, Ramage 3-30. Beloit, Say 14-52, Smith-Dukes 4-12. Passing -- Ripon, Zibert 18-13-0, 89, Madigan 5-5-0, 37. Beloit, Shafer 28-12-2, 207. Receiving, Ripon Campanas 5-49, Bryant 5-35. Beloit, Fitzpatrick 5-53, Casado 2-69, Parker 2-38, Say 1-28.