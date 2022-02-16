BELOIT—A return trip to the WIAA Division 2 State Wrestling Championships will be on the line for Beloit Turner’s Cal Ries Saturday as the senior competes in the Richland Center Sectional.
Ries will have company as five other Trojans qualified for the sectional by finishing in the top two in the Turner Regional. The event will begin at 10 a.m.
Ries (39-4) will tangle with Wisconsin Dells junior Dylan Warren (32-12) in a first-round match at 182 pounds. A good bet would be a terrific showdown with Delavan-Darien senior Cole Hanson (41-2) in the finals.
Like Ries, Turner freshman Brayden Ward (13-5) was a regional champion at 113 pounds. He will face sophomore Drake Gosda (30-8) of Mauston/Necedah in his first-round match. Also in that weight division is Brodhead/Juda senior Jacob Lohmar (26-12), who has a tall task in his opening match with Lodi senior Parker Heintz (40-5).
Four Trojans finished second in regional action. They could face rematches with the wrestlers who defeated them in the finals at Turner.
“If they do that, it will be a good thing because they’re on opposite sides of the bracket so they have to win matches to get there,” Turner head coach Matt Ries said.
In a battle of junior wrestlers with 29-11 records, Turner’s Justin Teague will face Delavan-Darien’s Jacob Dutton at 138 pounds. Also in the bracket is Turner Regional champion Marcus McIntyre. The Brodhead/Juda sophomore is 36-3 and faces Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Cristian Carreno (22-11) in his opening match.
The Trojans’ Nate Pozzani, a junior with a 14-9 mark, faces River Valley junior Landon Radtke (38-5) at 145 pounds.
The 152-pound division has Turner senior Jonathan Torsini (31-11) facing highly-regarded Lodi junior Zane Licht (43-1) and Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Nathaniel Hoyt (27-11) meeting Darlington freshman Maddox Goebel (34-5).
Jackson Burk (26-7), a Turner senior, will face Prairie du Chien junior Brogan Brewer (32-12) at 170 pounds.
Other area wrestlers competing in the sectional include Brodhead/Juda 132-pound sophomore Joe Lohmar (18-7) and 220-pound sophomore Emmitt Allen (21-20); Clinton 120-pound sophomore D’Angelo Vernon (21-16); Big Foot/Williams Bay 126-pound senior Austin Cocroft (27-10), 132-pound senior Austin Robinson (28-8) 195-pound junior Jax Hertel (22-11) and 220-pound junior Eduardo Malbaes (10-13).
• WIAA DIVISION 1: FORT ATKINSON SECTIONAL: A pair of freshmen from Beloit Memorial will compete in the sectional. Miguel Martinez (13-8) will compete at 106 pounds while Big Eight champion Owen West (21-8) will compete at 126.
• WIAA DIVISION 3 WESTBY SECTIONAL: Three Parkview/Albany wrestlers will compete in the sectional. Both freshman Wes Egan (31-8, 220) and junior Brennen Brewster (11-8, 285) advanced as regional champions. Sophomore Sam Schwengels (14-8, 170) was a regional runnerup.
• IHSA 3A BARRINGTON SECTIONAL: Three Hononegah wrestlers advanced to the sectional, including a pair of freshmen.
Kurt Smith (13-3), a freshman 160-pounder, qualified after winning a regional championship. Connor Diemel (22-5), a freshman 120-pounder, was runnerup in the regional.
Elliot Diemel (16-8), a junior 152-pounder, advanced after taking third in the regional.