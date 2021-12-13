BELOIT—Cal and Zack Ries are brothers.
You just wouldn’t know it by looking at them.
Cal, a Beloit Turner three-sport standout, is in his senior year, currently wrestling at 195 pounds for the Trojans and ranked fourth in the state.
Cal takes after his older brother Drew, another three-sport stud currently playing baseball for UW-Stout. Drew was a 195-pound stalwart on the mat, played football, and did that well, too.
Let’s move on to Zack, a sophomore who stands 5-foot-8 and clocks in at a lean 120 pounds.
Instead of pounding opponents on the gridiron in the fall, he spent his spare time traipsing about on the cross country circuit.
He’s also, by all accounts, one of the nicest human beings roaming the halls at Turner.
“He’s way nicer than me or Drew,” Cal confirms.
Don’t let that size, or his easygoing nature fool you, however.
When he steps on the mat, Zack is quite a beast. He’s 10-1 so far this season, and is coming off a title in the Whitewater Invitational.
Turner’s coach, who just happens to be a Ries also, said this season he’s seen quite a change in his youngest son.
“It was like a light has switched on for him,” Trojans coach Matt Ries said. “I had to come over to him and tell him to quit being such a bully and be nice again. I was joking of course, but there’s been a real difference this year.”
The soft-spoken Zack said he’s had to adjust his expectations. After advancing to the sectionals last season, he sights are set high this year.
“I’d love to get to state,” Zack said. “Being able to get off to a good start has been big for me.”
Cal is enjoying his brother’s performance as well.
“I’m really proud of him,” Cal said. “It makes me feel like Drew and I set a good example for him, just with our work ethic. He gets a lot of jokes from us about his size, but he’s doing a great job.”
Cal is simply doing Cal things. A success since he stepped foot on campus at Turner, after a terrific football season, Cal has the same 10-1 record as his brother.
He, too, took down a title at Whitewater, with his only loss of the season coming to second-ranked conference rival Cole Hoesly of Brodhead-Juda.
The two will wrestle again Tuesday night as the Trojans host a dual meet with the Cardinals. There’s little question it won’t be the last time the two grapple.
Both Ries boys are also looking forward to a spring season on the diamond.
That three-sport legacy? It’s no accident.
“I really believe in the three-sport athlete,” Matt Ries said. “When Zack (who played football as a freshman) decided he didn’t want to play this year, I told him to have fun running cross country. With Cal, I think that playing baseball is great for him. He’s the catcher, he has an important role, but he’s not a star. It’s a great opportunity for him to be humble and play his role.”
It should come as no surprise that any wrestling activity between the brothers isn’t limited to practice time.
“We still do it all the time when Drew is back from college,” Cal said. “Growing up, he taught me how to lose, because he beat me a lot.”
“He gets me, too,” Zack said. “I get talking to him and get him mad, and we go at it.”
On the mat, the field or the diamond. At any Beloit Turner sporting event the past six years or so, you’ll see a Ries out there, giving it his all.