MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s Rico Yarbrough just keeps setting the scoring bar higher and higher.
The 6-foot-6 senior had scored a school-record 48 points last month in a 74-63 win over Sun Prairie East.
Yarbrough couldn’t quite pull off the victory Tuesday night, but he did score a whopping 61 points in a 106-101 loss at Madison La Follette (14-5).
Yarbrough had 26 points in the first half and added 35 more in the second. His first half included four 3-pointers, five 2-pointers and four free throws. He added six more treys in the second half to finish with 10 for the game. He had 10 2-point baskets and 11 free throws out of 13 attempts.
The 61 points ties Yarbrough for 11th all-time in state annals.
Fazion Farr added 14 points for Beloit and Amare Hereford had 12 and Alyus Clark nine.
• SOUTH BELOIT 56, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 21: South Beloit closed out the most successful regular season in school history with 25 victories as it flattened Westminster Christian on the road Tuesday night.
The 25-5 SoBos were led by Ross Robertson with 17 points and 18 rebounds. Jared Schober had 14 points while Leorence Kostka had eight points, six assists and six steals. Blake Ayotte chipped in six points, four assists and three steals.
The 25 regular-season victories is the most in school history, surpassing the 2002-03, 2008-09 and 2021-22 teams which posted 24.
• EVANSVILLE 76, BRODHEAD 61: Evansville rolled to a 49-28 halftime lead on its way to a victory in Rock Valley Conference action Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils shot only two free throws in the first half, but converted 21 baskets, including five 3-pointers.
Evansville (12-9, 11-4 RVC) had a balanced attack, led by Sawyer Holman with 17 points. Kole Johnson added 16, including 14 in the first half, while Caleb Maguigad had 13 and Randy Buehl 11.
Brodhead (6-14, 4-10) was led by Gabe Bockhop with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Jaxon Dooley had 11 and Cullen Walker chipped in 10. The Cardinals had a rough night at the free-throw line, going 11-for-23.
• GIRLS: PARKVIEW 48, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 36: Camilla Hauser scored 14 of her team-high 19 points as the Vikings built a 30-14 halftime lead on their way to the victory in Orfordville.
Parkview also got seven points apiece from Chloe Mielke and Katie Klassy.
• BOXSCORE:
EVANSVILLE 76, BRODHEAD 61Evansville…49 27 — 76
Brodhead….28 33 — 61
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Ko. Johnson 7 0-0 16, Geske 1 0-0 2, K. Johnson 6 0-1 12, Holman 7 2-2 17, Maguigad 5 2-2 13, Hanson-Howell 1 0-0 2, Kraus 1 0-0 3, Burkhalter 0 0-1 0, Buehl 4 3-4 11. Totals: 32 7-10 76.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 4 1-2 10, Bockhop 7 0-3 17, Pinnow 0 4-6 6, R. Searls 1 0-0 3, Vondra 1 0-1 2, Dooley 3 4-7 11, S. Searls 2 0-0 5, Riese 2 1-2 6, Engen 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 11-23 61.
3-pointers: Ev 5 (Johnson 2, Holman, Maguigad, Kraus), Br 8 (Bochop 3, Walker, R. Searls, Dooley, S. Searls, Riese. Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Ev 19, Br 15.