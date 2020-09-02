ROCKTON—Have whistle, will travel.
Hononegah graduate Hannah Rehfeldt’s wardrobe is looking pretty colorful these days.
It sports the purple and gold of her alma mater, where she spends time in the fall as an assistant coach of the cross country team.
Then there is the dark green and yellow of her former rival Boylan, where she spends winters as an assistant coach for the Titans.
In the spring, she switches over to Red, where one can find her on the soccer field, navigating her way as an assistant coach as she learns the game.
Rehfeldt, who was a team captain her senior year for the Indians before playing collegiately at North Park, is completing her student teaching duties at Clark Elementary School in South Beloit and hopes to have her teaching license by December.
“I majored in kinesiology in college, but during the summers I would come back and work in the schools with students with special needs,” Rehfeldt said. “I enjoyed it so much that I decided that’s what I wanted to do. So I went back to school and got my Master’s in special education. I just really love working in education.”
Rehfeldt got involved in the cross country world by happenstance.
“I was interviewing (Hononegah girls cross country coach) Darryl Rohrer for a school project,” Rehfeldt said. “And we got to talking about coaching, and he told me he had an opening and that I should give it a shot. I don’t know anything about running, didn’t run in high school, but he told me he’d teach me and that it would be fun, and he was right. This is my second year doing it, and I love it. The girls are really down to earth and very coachable.”
After spending a year at South Beloit coaching the JV team, a family friend alerted her to an opening at Boylan.
“My dad knew the sophomore coach, and he reached out and said they had an opening,” Rehfeldt said. “Basketball is really my true love, and I thought this would be a great opportunity for me. Everyone over there is really nice, and the coaching staff gets along great. We play pranks on each other and joke around all the time.”
Her brethren at Hononegah don’t miss an opportunity to give her a hard time about her newfound allegiance.
“When coach (Randy) Weibel first saw me he just said ‘What are you doing in those clothes?’,” Rehfeldt said. “And every time he would see me after that, he’d just shake his head. But it’s all in good fun.”
In the spring, Rehfeldt’s focus turns to another unfamiliar area: The soccer pitch.
“The first year that I coached hoops there, the athletic director asked if I wanted to help out with soccer,” Rehfeldt said. “This was another sport that I had no idea on. But a lot of the girls that I coached in basketball were also playing soccer, and it was a really good group so I thought I’d give it a shot. This will be my third year doing it, and it’s been a blast.”
While being an assistant coach is fun for Rehfeldt right now, she’s got her eye on a future head coaching spot.
“That’s definitely my goal, especially in basketball,” Rehfeldt said. “The best thing about what I’m doing right now is that I can take a look at what all the coaches that I work with do, and just take the things that I like the best and utilize those if and when I get that opportunity.”