ROCKFORD—If Beloit College’s men’s basketball team is going to be successful this season, it’s going to have to find a way to be less one-dimensional.
In other words, someone has to score consistently not named Michael Polakoski.
The junior guard from East Troy tallied his third straight 20-plus point game Wednesday night at Rockford University, but the Buccaneers (1-2) had little else going for them in a 62-41 non-conference loss.
“We have a lot of guys on this team who can shoot the ball pretty well,” head coach Josh Hinz said at the Seaver Center. “The whole second half we had look after look after look and we just couldn’t throw it in the ocean. The way we’re built we’re going to have to knock those down. We have the shooters to do it. For whatever reason, we couldn’t tonight.
The lack of offense sabotaged what was clearly a strong defensive effort. The Bucs held high-powered Rockford (2-0) to 35 percent shooting in the first half, but shot just 23 percent themselves to fall behind 33-17. Rockford outscored Beloit 29-24 in the second half.
For the game, the Bucs converted an abysmal 26.3 percent, including just 2-of-22 3-pointers. Rockford converted 34.2 and was 8-of-33 on treys (24.2).
“To hold them to 62 points is really good, I think,” Hinz said. “They’re a really up-tempo team which is going to be pushing the 70s and 80s a lot of games. Defensively, to do what we did, especially considering our turnovers is something we can take out of this game and build on.”
Polakoski hit 8-of-12 shots from the field and was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Freshman Ethan Bozzo came off the bench to hit 4-of-7 shots, pull down nine rebounds and score eight points.
The rest of the team was a dreadful 3-of-38. from the field. Polakoski hit Beloit’s only two 3-pointers. The rest of the team drew an 0-for-16 donut.
Rockford’s Micah Swanson, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound post player, gave the Bucs fits inside and posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Emerick had 10 points.Jaden Bell, a freshman from Beloit Memorial, had seven boards but was held to six points.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs host Wisconsin Lutheran College at 7 p.m. Monday.
• WEDNESDAY’S BOXSCORE:
ROCKFORD U 62, BELOIT 41
Beloit College………...17 24—41
Rockford University... .33 29—62
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Polakoski 8-12 4-4 22, A. Walters 1-4 1-2 3, Ganiyu 0-6 3-4 3, Rusch 1-12 0-0 2, M. Walters 0-6 0-1 0, Bozzo 4-7 0-1 8, Myles 1-3 1-2 3, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Olsen 0-2 0-0 0, Scuefield 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-57 9-14 41.
ROCKFORD U (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Swanson 7-12 0-0 14, Emerick 3-10 3-3 10, Lacey 4-8 0-0 8, Bell 3-9 0-0 6, Bonds 2-7 0-0 6, Phillips 3-8 0-0 9, Burnell 1-5 1-2 4, Ackerman 1-1 0-0 3, Centers 1-7 0-0 2, Singleton 0-3 0-2 0, Ham 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 25-73 4-7 62.
3-pt. Goals—BC 2-22 (Polakoski 2-6, A. Walters 0-1, Rusch 0-9, M. Walters 0-3, Davis 0-2, Anderson 0-1), RC 8-33 (Emerick 1-6, Lacey 0-2, Bell 0-3, Bonds 2-4, Phillips 3-7, Burnell 1-2, Ackerman 1-1, Centers 0-6, Singleton 0-2). Total fouls—BC 9, RU 12. Fouled out—none. Rebounds—BC 41 (Bozzo 9), RU 52 (Swanson 11).