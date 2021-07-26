RICHMOND, Va. —Any worries about Jonathan Allen going into the final year of his contract without a long-term deal have evaporated on the eve of Washington training camp.
Allen and the team agreed to terms on a $72 million, four-year contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus, according to his agency. Team IFA and agent Blake Baratz announced the terms of the deal in a Twitter post Monday.
Players are set to report to camp Tuesday with the first practice session set for Wednesday. There are still plenty of questions surrounding Ron Rivera’s team, but now Allen’s future is not one of them.
Allen had one year left on his contract at just over $10 million. There was some concern he’d be franchise-tagged next summer if no long-term agreement could be reached, similar to All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff’s contract situation.
Scherff is playing a second consecutive season on the franchise tag with a split or an extension coming next year. Allen likely will be part of Washington’s defense for the foreseeable future.
Washington drafted Allen 17th in 2017 after he slipped because of shoulder injury concerns. After a rookie year derailed by a foot injury, he has been the picture of health and grown into the cornerstone of the defense and a team leader.
The 26-year-old Alabama product was a key reason Washington had the NFL’s second-ranked defense in 2020.
PRO BASKETBALL
NEW ORLEANS —The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe and a swap of multiple draft choices, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because no trade can become official until Aug. 6.
The trade, first reported by ESPN, sends New Orleans’ 10th and 40th overall draft choices to Memphis for the Grizzlies’ 17th and 51st overall picks this year.
Memphis also will receive a protected 2022 first-round choice from New Orleans.
The deal comes on the heels of New Orleans’ decision to hire Willie Green, their third head coach in three seasons, as the franchise faces mounting pressure to inspire confidence in star forward Zion Williamson after missing the playoffs his first two NBA campaigns.