LAKE MILLS, Wis.—Beloit Turner quarterback Sean Fogel and receiver Tyler Sutherland had record-setting performances, but Lakeside Lutheran knocked off the visiting Trojans 50-33 in Capitol Conference football Friday.
Fogel set school marks in a game for completions (26), yards (445) and touchdowns (5). Overall he completed 26-of-37 passes. Sutherland was his favorite target, breaking the school record for catches in a game (15) as well as yards (255) and touchdowns (4).
The Trojans (3-3, 1-3 Capitol) led only once. Lakeside Lutheran scored on a 23-yard run by Levi Birkholz, but missed the extra point. Turner went up 7-6 when Sutherland caught a 45-yard TD pass from Fogel and Michael Erickson booted the extra point.
The Warriors (5-1, 3-1 Capitol) scored on a 15-yard TD run by Birkholz to lead 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and added another Birkholz 1-yard TD dive in the second quarter. Turner’s Will Lauterbach caught a 21-yard TD pass from Fogel, but the Trojans trailed 20-14 at the intermission.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the third quarter, with Erickson booting an extra point after Sutherland’s 33-yard TD reception and Lakeside Lutheran tallying a two-point conversion pass after its TD to lead 28-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Trojans were then outscored 22-12. Both of Turner’s final TDs were passes of 6 and 60 yards from Fogel to Sutherland.
The Trojans finished with 499 yards of offense. Lauterbach had six catches for 133 yards.
• NOTES: Fogel’s 26 completions broke the record of 21 set by Zach Colby vs. Clinton in 2005. Fogel’s 445 yards passing topped his own mark of 348 set against Lodi this fall. His five TD passes tied the record he set against East Troy this season. Sutherland’s 15 catches were three more than the mark set by Toby Budd in 1975 vs. Parkview. His 255 yards receiving broke the record of 194 set by Tyler Grover in 1996 vs. Palmyra-Eagle. His four TD receptions topped the old mark of three, held by several players.
BOXSCORE:
L. Lutheran 50, Turner 33
Turner…………7 7 7 12—33
Lakeside Luth.12 8 8 22—50
LL—Birkholz, 23, run (kick failed)
BT—Sutherland, 45, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
LL—Birkholz, 15, run (pass failed)
LL—Birkholz, 1, run (Lauber pass from Birkholz)
BT—Lauterbach, 21, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)
LL—Bou, 5, run (Lauber pass from Birkholz)
BT—Sutherland, 33, pass from Fogel (Erickson kick)