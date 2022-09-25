LAKE MILLS, Wis.—Beloit Turner quarterback Sean Fogel and receiver Tyler Sutherland had record-setting performances, but Lakeside Lutheran knocked off the visiting Trojans 50-33 in Capitol Conference football Friday.

Fogel set school marks in a game for completions (26), yards (445) and touchdowns (5). Overall he completed 26-of-37 passes. Sutherland was his favorite target, breaking the school record for catches in a game (15) as well as yards (255) and touchdowns (4).

