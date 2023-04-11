BELOIT—Beloit College second baseman Matt O’Leary already is one of the best offensive players the program have ever seen.
Now he has another milestone under his cap: the senior put up a school-record eight RBIs in game one of the Buccaneers’ doubleheader with the University of Chicago on Tuesday, which the two teams split.
O’Leary went 4-for-4 from the plate with a single, a sacrifice fly, a three-run homer, a two-run homer, an RBI double, and a bases-loaded walk.
Fittingly enough, his walk in the bottom of the eight was the nail in the coffin as the run-rule went into effect as the Bucs (16-7, 10-2 MWC) won 15-5.
The Maroons (13-10, 7-4) poured on some offensive fireworks of their own as they took the nightcap 11-7.
O’Leary’s dominant performance was the catalyst for a hot-hitting offense in the first game as the Bucs took had 15 hits in the win.
U-Chicago took a 2-1 lead in the second, but Beloit answered with two runs of their own and never looked back with a three-run third and a four-run eighth.
Brett Kiger went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Jack Alport went 2-for-3 with a three RBIs.
Aiden Phipps moved to 6-0 on the season after tossing seven innings while scattering six hits and four runs (three earned) with two strikeouts.
A four-run fourth inning put the Maroons ahead 8-2 in game two before Beloit answered with a four-run sixth.
Kiger hit his ninth home run of the season with a two-run bomb in the big sixth inning, and Evan Zenger followed him up with a solo homer to make it a two-run game.
Kiger’s blast broke the program single-season record for home runs despite having another month of baseball to be played.
But U-Chicago put up three more runs in the seventh to seal the victory.
Connor Vogel went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Garrison Ferone tied Kiger with a team-high two RBIs.
Kaiya Nishino took the loss for the Bucs after only going three innings and allowing four earned runs on four hits.
GAME ONE: BELOIT 15, CHICAGO 5
Chicago......020 110 01 — 5 7 1
Beloit.........120 320 34 — 15 15 1
Leading hitters: UC, Rindner 2x4, 1 Run; Goldstein 2x3, 3 Runs, 3 RBIs. BC, O’Leary 4x4, 3 Runs, 8 RBIs; Kiger 3x5, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Souza 3x4, 3 Runs; Alport 2x3, 3 Runs, 3 RBIs; Irwin 1x3, 2 Runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Jirovec (UC), O’Leary. HR: O’Leary, Goldstein. HBP: Ferone (BC), Irwin, Alport, Peyton (UC).
Pitching: UC, Butka (L, 1-1) (5.0, 11 hits, 8 runs, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO); Horkan (1.0, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO); Waller (1.0, 3 hits, 3 runs, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO); Boswell (0.0, 1 hit, 4 runs, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO); Kelsey (0.0, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO). BC, Phipps (W, 6-0) (7.0, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO); Murray (1.0, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO).
GAME TWO: CHICAGO 11, BELOIT 7
Chicago......202 040 300 — 11 10 0
Beloit.........002 004 001 — 7 9 1
Leading hitters: UC, Gladden 3x5, 3 Runs, 3 RBI; Goldstein 3x5, 1 Run, 4 RBIs; Sharp 2x4, 1 RBI; Ridner 1x5, 1 Run, 2 RBIs. BC, Vogel 2x4, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Ferone 1x4, 2 RBIs; Kiger 1x3, 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Zenger 1x3, 2 Runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Goldstein, Ferone. HR: Ridner, Gladden, Lu (UC), Kiger, Zenger. SB: O’Leary. HBP: Kiger, Matson (BC), Zeevi (UC), Wills (UC).
Pitching: UC, Allegri (W, 1-0) (5.2, 5 hits, 5 runs, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO); Docter (0.1, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO); Horkan (2.0, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO); Hogan (1.0, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). BC, Nishino (L, 3-2) (3.0, 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO); Lasher (2.0, 2 hits, 4 runs, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO); Murray (1.0, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO); Pena (3.0, 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO).