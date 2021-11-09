BELOIT—Saying the Beloit Turner girls basketball team lacks experience would be a classic understatement.
When coach Nick Faralli’s squad lines up next Tuesday night in Juda, all five players will be making their debuts as starters.
The only player that played significant minutes for last season’s squad was guard Izzy Adams, who will be relied upon heavily for a Turner squad that is defining the term ‘rebuilding.’
“We are going to need Izzy to do a lot of heavy lifting offensively,” Faralli said. “This is the first time in our tenure where we don’t return a single start of experience. It’s a real challenge. Izzy played a huge role last year, but she’s never started. We have to break in a lot of new starters while trying to win basketball games is a huge challenge.”
Faralli lost one of the top players in program history in Olivia Tinder, who is currently playing for UW-Whitewater. Tinder, along with fellow leading scorers Presley Hasse and Tairyn Klossner, all departed after a 13-7 season last spring.
A basic approach is needed when dealing with the challenges the Trojans will face.
“The first approach is what are we going to do on a nightly basis to get better at basketball,” Faralli said. “When we come into practice, we have to find a way to improve both individually and as a team. Basketball is a long season and you can make a lot of improvements between early November and late February. WE have to focus on process over outcome.”
When the inevitable challenges do arise, Faralli is confident the team will stick together.
“We have some great senior leaders, starting with Aniah Martin,” Faralli said. “Nadilee Fernandez did a great job all summer long making sure people were getting in the gym. They know the mission is to keep improving and they are committed to that.”
Faralli said the Trojans should have a few solid options offensively.
“The ball is going to be in Izzy’s hands a lot,” Faralli said. “She was able to do some really nice things both offensively and defensively for us. She’s lightning-quick and really good in open spaces. Nadilee can score and had a lot of success at the JV level. Lacy Combs is a junior who played a little bit last year, and she can score, and Aniah can score and be a good defender as well.”
Faralli said in order to win games, the Trojans are going to have
“We are going to have to win games by stopping people,” Faralli said. “We are going to have to grind it out and make it an ugly game, playing in the 30’s at times. It’s not going to be the most fun to watch from a spectator point of view, but to give our kids the best opportunity, that’s the approach we are going to have to take.”
Martin said the team has an excellent attitude heading into the season.
“Everyone on this team has a lot of heart,” Martin said. “We all love the sport, and that’s why we are out here. We have a really small team, so everyone is here because they want to be here. Our main focus is staying positive. We know we’re going to face some major obstacles, and we’re going to try to get through them, even if there are some we can’t get over.”
Faralli expects the RVC to bevery strong.
“If you look at the top of the conference, there are three teams that stand out right away,” Faralli said. “McFarland was a game away from playing in the state tournament last year Brodhead returns so much talent, and Edgerton is going to be really strong as well.”