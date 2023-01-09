BDN_230110_Clinton
Clinton’s Reagan Flickinger, top, and Peyton Bingham are leading the charge for the Cougars basketball team this season.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

CLINTON—Clinton boys basketball players Peyton Bingham and Reagan Flickinger both excel at their respective sports.

Bingham was an outstanding dual-threat QB for the Cougars, and Flickinger is a super dominant runner in both cross country and track.

