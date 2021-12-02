BELOIT—Sara Loerke’s goal on a power-play in the third period broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the Rock County Fury to a 2-1 Badger Conference victory over the Badger Lightning Thursday night at Edwards Ice Arena.
The Fury (3-1-1) trailed 1-0 after the first period, but got back to even in the second when Emma Kilgora scored the tying power-play goal on an assist by Anna Malone just 2:08 into the period.
Loerke’s game-winner came 1:29 into the period on assists by Amery Stuckey and Kilgora.
Winning goalie Olivia Cronin stopped five shots in the first period and six in the second, then needed to step it up and stop 11 in the third for a total of 22. Alyssa Gada of the Lightning had 32 saves in the contest.
“The third period was a better one for us as we started to pick the pace up and play better as a team,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said. “The girls progressed well through the game.”
The Fury play a non-conference game against the Bay Area Ice Bears Friday at 8 p.m. at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon.
“That will be a good challenge to see where we are at,” Steurer said.
• BOYS HOCKEY: VERONA 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights were shut out by Verona Thursday.
Verona forwards Jack Marske and Reece Cordray each scored a pair of goals for the Wildcats.
The Knights will be in action again Saturday when they travel to Waupun.