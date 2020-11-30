BELOIT—What’s in a name?
Plenty, if you happen to be promoting a minor league baseball franchise.
For the 1995 Midwest League season, two Wisconsin franchises decided to rebrand. The Beloit Brewers became the Snappers and the Appleton Foxes were renamed the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
While Beloit’s professional team had been around since 1982, the Foxes dated back to 1958 when they were affiliated with the Washington Senators in the Three I League. But they were moving into a new stadium and much like the Snappers of today, sought a rebrand to go with the move.
The Timber Rattlers were the result and no one can argue with their continued success.
“We changed to the Timber Rattlers after a fan vote in the fall of 1994,” Wisconsin director of media relations Chris Mehring said. “We’ve been in the top 25 in minor league merchandise sales 18 of those years since we changed the name. Having the new stadium back then really helped.”
On occasions, though, they have taken shaken things up a bit with an alternative identity.
“We’ve done alternate names in the past,” Mehring said. “We’ve been the Wisconsin Brats. For a Christmas in July promotion we were the North Pole Reindeer for a game. We’ve always tied our alternate ego in with a promotion, not a permanent identity.”
There’s no denying the success of the Timber Rattlers’ most famous alternative identity—the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers. Friday, they were named the winners of the Alter Ego Challenge, a fan-voted contest featuring a field of 28 minor league teams.
The Udder Tuggers made it to the finals last Tuesday and then won in a vote-off with the Pensacola Mullets (coincidentally new Snappers owner Quint Studer’s usual Blue Wahoos), the Clearwater Beach Dogs (Threshers) and Fresno Tacos (Grizzlies).
The Udder Tuggers had already collected the honor of being included in 2019’s Best Theme Night and Best Overall Promotion.
“We thought we had a winner, but we didn’t think we would sell out our merchandise in the first five hours and have to do dozens of reorders,” Mehring said. “We’re still selling them now with the holidays coming.”
The Udder Tuggers were born during the Timber Rattlers’ 2019 “Salute to Cows” promotion in June saluting Wisconsin’s dairy industry. The promotion had been held for years with all sorts of cow-themed on-field promotions before the Rattlers decided to go all-on and suit up as Udder Tuggers.
What was supposed to be a one-time thing was just too good not to continue to milk. Particularly since it benefits the community at-large. Game-worn jerseys from the 2019 Salute to Cows game were auctioned off with proceeds going to Farm Aid. Even without a season in 2020, the Timber Rattlers donated 20 percent of the funds from Udder Tuggers-related merchandise sales in June to local charities supported by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
So can the Snappers ownership or their fans learn anything from the experiences of their MWL neighbors to the north? You bet.
First of all, choose a main name that endures.
Easy peasy, right? I’m in the camp that believes Mr. Studer should not only be applauded for keeping a pro team in Beloit, but given the freedom to call it whatever he chooses. Sky Carp. Prima Ballerinas. The Unsinkable Molly Browns. Whatever.
Fortunately, he has a professional marketing crew on the task and hopefully, they strike naming gold. As the Snappers, the team has averaged about $50,000 yearly in merchandise sales. Studer estimates a new team name will generate around $300,000 in year one and about $200,000 annually after that. Those sales are crucial to pay for stadium upkeep and updates. If you like having baseball in Beloit, keep that in mind.
No matter what they come up with for the primary persona, the Timber Rattlers proved there are plenty of alter egos around.
The franchise is already committed to one of them. After the move to their brand new home, they’ll roll out as the Snappers on special Sundays. If you want to keep that name in play, buy a T-shirt or two folks.