The Toronto Raptors have an NBA championship to defend, a very long stay at the Disney complex awaiting them and plenty of unanswered questions on how the restart of the season will work.
As the NBA’s lone Canadian team, there’s an added complexity: The U.S. border.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that his team is still working through various scenarios for having workouts before heading to Disney World near Orlando, Florida along with 21 other teams next month for the restart of the season. Teams are expected at Disney around July 7, though the expectation is that the league will permit practices before that date.
“We haven’t really made a final decision on it on a date to reconvene, or where we’re going, or any of that kind of stuff yet,” Nurse said in a call with Toronto media. “We’ve made plans on both sides of the border, just for doing it as safe as possible. It’s kind of our first and foremost priority—then maybe as quickly as possible, too.”
For the Raptors, the issue of how to proceed largely stems from Canadian government regulations currently in place that call for a 14-day quarantine for people returning to Canada. Some Raptors players are in Toronto right now; some are in the U.S.
Getting those players from Canada—or other countries—into the U.S. is a process streamlined somewhat by an order signed last month by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf, one that provided the exemption for professional athletes from rules put in place during the pandemic that would have otherwise barred their entry into the U.S.
PRO FOOTBALL
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. —Paul “Rocky” Rochester, a defensive lineman on the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1969, has died. He was 81.
The team announced Rochester’s death on its website Tuesday, saying it happened last weekend but did not provide additional details.
Rochester began his pro football career with the Dallas Texans in 1960, and played three-plus seasons with the AFL team that would become the Kansas City Chiefs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ATLANTA —Georgia Tech is installing artificial turf on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the 2020 season.
The change from natural grass will make the facility available for more uses, including concerts. School officials also say artificial turf will be less expensive. maintain.
Georgia Tech previously had artificial turf from 1971 through 1994. The school announced Tuesday the installation of the new playing surface is expected to be completed in late July.
Athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement the artificial turf “will provide our student-athletes with the safest, most consistent playing surface available today.”