EVANSVILLE, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden punctuated an outstanding regular season with a terrific performance at Thursday’s Big Eight Conference Meet, held at the Evansville Country Club.
Ramsden shot a 77 to finish second to Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson, who shot a 72. Ramsden was one of only three girls to break 80.
Senior Olivia Cronin tied for 23rd place with a 106.
The Knights will be back on the links Wednesday at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville for the WIAA Division 1 regional meet.
• VOLLEYBALL: The Brodhead girls volleyball team remained unbeaten in Rock Valley Conference play with a sweep over Whitewater Thursday night.
The Cardinals won 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 behind another outstanding performance from Abbie Dix. The junior recorded 26 kills and a pair of blocks.
Alexis Kammerer had 29 assists and 14 digs for the Cardinals as well.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 3, MADISON EAST 0: The Purple Knights took care of business Thursday night, recording their first Big Eight victory in easy fashion.
Beloit won 25-18, 25-11, 25-12. Izzy Churchill led the balanced effort with eight kills. Mandi Franks had 17 assists and three aces while Janessa Gama had 17 digs and Mizhana Burner finished with two blocks.
• EDGERTON 3, BIG FOOT 0: Edgerton swept a match with visiting Big Foot Thursday
night 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-10).
Morgan Rego had 20 digs and Lydia Larson had 10 assists to lead the
Chiefs. Riley Summers had four kills and an ace while Mya Burdick had
two blocks.
• TENNIS: Janesville Craig downed Beloit Memorial at the Purple Knights courts 7-0.
At No. 1, Allison Grund beat Jayda McKinley, 6-1, 6-0. Rya Arreazola blanked Candiss Edwards, 6-0, 6-0. Bridget Reilly defeated Mariana Cardenas, 6-1, 6-2 and Lucy Rhoades downed Karla Martinez, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Addison Kooyman and Hattie Plenty beat Alexandra Cabrera and Andrea Aleman, 6-0, 6-0; Karyssa Norland and Eri Agollari beat Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton, 6-1, 6-4 and Mackenna Kelly and Charlotte Mark edged Marieli Perez and Jasmin Davison, 7-6 (1), 6-4.