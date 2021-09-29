JANESVILLE—Beloit Memorial sophomore Sarah Ramsden is moving on.
The Purple Knights ace golfer advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectionals on Wednesday after firing a 79 at the regional meet, held at Riverside Golf Course.
Her round was good enough to place fourth overall, and she was the top individual qualifier.
Kettle Moraine’s Jenna Anderson shot a 69, Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson shot a 70, and Milton’s Hannah Dunk was third with a 77.
Ramsden said she was pleased overall with her round.
“I wasn’t playing my best today, but I hit enough good shots and enough clutch putts to get through,” Ramsden said. “I hit greens, but I wasn’t dialed in at the pin. I put myself in position to make two-putts, and I still scored reasonably well.”
Ramsden’s mindset entering the round was to do enough to get through, and she easily did that.
“Regionals are just kind of a grind,” Ramsden said. “I knew going in that I would have a pretty good chance, but you still have to play well, because anything can happen.”
The Purple Knights other golfer, senior Olivia Cronin, almost joined Ramsden at the sectional meet.
Cronin shot a 96 during regulation play, which tied her with Elkhorn freshman Kate Krauklis for the last qualifying spot.
They went to a one-hole playoff, where Krauklis prevailed.
Ramsden will be in action at the sectional meet, held Tuesday at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.
She will get her first look at the course at a practice round Sunday.
“The main part of the practice round is to make sure there are no surprises,” Ramsden said. “I wouldn’t want to get there Tuesday and just then realized the greens are really fast or something like that. I want to be as prepared as I can be.”
The top two teams and three individuals from those non-qualifying squads will advance to the state meet. Ramsden said she isn’t focused on the competition.
“Of course I know of the girls who I’ve played with and have shot well,” Ramsden said. “But I’m not looking everything up and figuring out exactly who I need to beat. In a sectional meet, with the teams and everything, there are so many variables. I’m just going to go out and do my best, because that’s the only thing I can control.”
• IHSA BOYS GOLF: The Hononegah boys golf team captured an IHSA Class 3A regional title at Atwood Golf Course in Machesney Park.
The Indians finished with a total of 311 strokes, 17 better than second-place McHenry.
Cade Bastian was outstanding, finishing with a 72 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Jack Kitzman tied with Auburn’s Alex Ferry for second with a 75, and Cameron Gomez placed seventh with an 80.
The Indians will compete in the sectional meet Monday in Buffalo Grove.