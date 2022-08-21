RACINE, Wis.—Last fall, Beloit Memorial used a late touchdown and a defensive stand to pull out a 14-13 victory over Racine Case.
Friday night, the Eagles turned the tables on the Purple Knights.
Case scored on a 67-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter and forced a late missed field goal by Beloit to hang on for an 18-15 non-conference victory in the season opener for both teams at Hammes Field.
“The kids played hard and we were in position to win the game,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “We have things to clear up, but the fact is we’re only in the second year of this system and guys are still learning. It’s not a habit yet. I was impressed with their effort. They really fought and that’s something we can build on.
“You have to give Case credit, too. They’re a better team than they were a year ago.”
Beloit trailed 10-9 at halftime, but used a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Kuhle-Tyler to Dee Nora to go ahead 15-10, but a poor snap on the conversion cost them the chance to extend the lead.
Case relied on the strong arm of junior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld, who was 12-for-16 for 220 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles forced a Beloit punt with about 7 minutes left in the game and got the ball at about their 30. On third and long, Nabbefeld connected with tight end Jacob Haughton on a 67-yard TD pass for a 16-15 lead. Nabbefeld scored on a two-point conversion run for an 18-15 lead.
Haughton had also kicked a 36-yard field goal that gave Case its halftime lead.
Beloit threatened to go back in front after Andre Fuller blocked a Case field goal.
The Knights drove to the Case 40, but a penalty pushed them back on their side of the 50. They reached the 30 again, but a high snap cost them a chance to try a tying field goal with less than a minute left.
The Eagles led 7-0 after the first quarter, but Beloit went ahead 9-7 as Cavari Kramer broke a 68-yard TD run and Baylor Denu booted a 38-yard field goal.
Kramer finished with 114 yards on 22 carries. Nora also had 81 yards on 16 tries. Kuhle-Tyler was 4-for-8 passing for 76 yards.
On defense, Josh Martinez had four tackles, including a sack and Nora had two solo tackles and three assists. Sylon Southall and Kendale Thomas each had fumble recoveries.
The Knights are back in action this Friday at Lussier Stadium against former Big Eight foe Madison East which lost its opener 42-33 to Sun Prairie West.
